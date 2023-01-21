News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Hartlepool United's Jack Hamilton celebrates with his team mates after scoring their second goal against Rochdale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: 'No nonsense' 'Excellent' ex-Middlesbrough and Sunderland defenders star in Rochdale win

Hartlepool United claimed a hugely significant three points as they beat relegation rivals Rochdale at the Suit Direct Stadium.

By Joe Ramage
1 hour ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 7:21pm

Josh Umerah scored his 12th goal of the season before Jack Hamilton added a second 10 minutes later to see off nine-man Rochdale.

Dale captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell was shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Hamilton before substitute Sam Graham was shown a second yellow card in second half stoppage time.

And here is how Pools were rated as they moved out of the bottom two:

1. Ben Killip - 6

Worried confidence may have been low after wayward clearance into touch early in the game but made a good save from Seriki after. Largely untroubled after the break. Clean sheet. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

2. Dan Dodds - 8

Excellent home debut. Got forward quite well as a third centre-back in the first half and linked well with Sterry. Moved into right-back after Sterry’s substitution. A threat. Really well struck effort which led to Hartlepool’s second goal. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

3. Peter Hartley - 7

Typical no nonsense kind of performance Hartlepool needed from him. Some key headers early on. Could always be seen organising his defence. Body on the line. Booked for a rash tackle in the first half. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

4. Edon Pruti - 7

Really encouraging debut. Complemented Hartley and Dodds well on the left of a three and looked comfortable. Sometimes a threat in the opposition box. Clean sheet on debut. Good start. Booked. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
RochdaleSunderland