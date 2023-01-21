Hartlepool United claimed a hugely significant three points as they beat relegation rivals Rochdale at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Josh Umerah scored his 12th goal of the season before Jack Hamilton added a second 10 minutes later to see off nine-man Rochdale.
Dale captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell was shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Hamilton before substitute Sam Graham was shown a second yellow card in second half stoppage time.
And here is how Pools were rated as they moved out of the bottom two:
1. Ben Killip - 6
Worried confidence may have been low after wayward clearance into touch early in the game but made a good save from Seriki after. Largely untroubled after the break. Clean sheet. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Dan Dodds - 8
Excellent home debut. Got forward quite well as a third centre-back in the first half and linked well with Sterry. Moved into right-back after Sterry’s substitution. A threat. Really well struck effort which led to Hartlepool’s second goal. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Peter Hartley - 7
Typical no nonsense kind of performance Hartlepool needed from him. Some key headers early on. Could always be seen organising his defence. Body on the line. Booked for a rash tackle in the first half. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Edon Pruti - 7
Really encouraging debut. Complemented Hartley and Dodds well on the left of a three and looked comfortable. Sometimes a threat in the opposition box. Clean sheet on debut. Good start. Booked. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher