Hartlepool United scored a dramatic win over Gateshead at the Suit Direct Stadium thanks to Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s brace.

Dieseruvwe was handed his first start in a Hartlepool shirt and made it one to remember after taking just nine minutes to open his account.

But Pools’ summer signing wasn’t finished there as he capped an impressive debut with a dramatic winner when sliding in from close range in the 90th minute to earn John Askey's side their first three points of the season after being pegged back when down to 10-men.

Josh Umerah was shown a straight red card for a reckless lunge early in the second half before Gateshead would soon make their man advantage count when Robbie Tinkler hammered in the equaliser from close range.

But despite surrendering most of the possession to Gateshead throughout the game, and having to defend with 10-men for over 30 minutes, Dieseruvwe’s late heroics sealed an important first win of the season.

And here’s how Pools were rated:

1 . Joel Dixon - 7 Caught an early cross well to settle himself and, despite Gateshead’s possession, dealt with what he had to in the first half comfortably. Brilliant point-blank stop to deny Dinanga before being beaten by the follow-up. Comfortable with a couple of late strikes. Improved display. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Charlie Seaman - 8 Excellent display on the right. Enjoyed plenty of joy in the first half including some really good work to assist the opening goal. Could see the link-up with Dodds emerging but covered well defensively, too, as shown with some last ditch defending when down to 10-men. Real gutsy display. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Dan Dodds - 7 Improved markedly defensively from last week whilst showing the first signs of a partnership with Seaman. Showed plenty of maturity in the second half when Pools were down to 10 men. Did well. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Emmanuel Onariase - 7 Swept up really well in the first half when Gateshead were dominating possession. Excellent block to deny Wearne, taking a knock in the process. Looked assured and did his bit to keep Gateshead at bay when the score was 1-1. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

