It was an afternoon to forget for Hartlepool United as they suffered defeat at the hands of bottom side Gillingham.

Pools came into the fixture knowing the significance against the side one place below them in the league table but they were out-fought at the Priesfield as they slumped to what could be a damaging defeat.

Gillingham new boy Tom Nichols opened the scoring when diverting Alex MacDonald’s free kick in from the left five minutes before half-time before Dom Jefferies doubled the lead on the hour just moments after Hartlepool thought they had equalised.

Mark Shelton beat his man before seeing a strike at goal deflect and loop, seemingly over Glenn Morris’ head, only for Josh Umerah to glance in to make sure from an offside position.

Umerah also hit the post late in the game but it was an afternoon which brings with it huge concern as Pools were comfortably beaten by the Gills.

And here is how Pools were rated.

Ben Killip - 4 Very lucky to get away without conceding when parrying Nichols' cross into the path of Jefferies. Seemed to get a hand to Jefferies' goal. Distribution was poor again at times.

Reghan Tumilty - 3 Hooked at the break after offering little in the first half barring one 50-50 challenge which failed to ignite things. Was booked for a foul on Nichols who gave him a difficult afternoon.

Rollin Menayese - 3 Unable to deal with Hawkins threat and physicality all afternoon, but wasn't alone. Pulled around out of position at times and just didn't seem as assured as he can be. Difficult when changing partners as frequently. Afternoon summed up with a throw-in which went back out of play.

Dan Dodds - 5 Difficult game to judge him given he started at centre-back. Escaped when misjudging a clearance early. Did just enough to put off Hawkins when firing over. Little more lively when moved over towards the right in the second half but had a tough challenge up against Hawkins and Nichols. Decent bit of pace on show at times.