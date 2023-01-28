Hartlepool United suffered a late defeat against Colchester United as their relegation struggles intensify.
Jamie Sterry looked as though he had rescued a point for Keith Curle’s side after his strike seven minutes from time cancelled out Fiacre Kelleher’s opener.
But Sterry would, unfortunately, turn into his own net after Ben Killip’s save cannoned back off the defender and trickled over the line with Alex Newby on hand to make sure with Pools now just one point above the bottom two.
And here is how Pools were rated:
1. Ben Killip - 5
Lack of communication in the first minute with Hartley led to a chance for Tchamadeu. Was rooted to his line for Read cross which led to the opening goal. Double save cannoned back off Sterry for Colchester winner.
2. Jamie Sterry - 6
Didn't see enough of him in an attacking sense in the first half but improved well after the break - spending a lot of the time in Colchester's half. Smart finish for the goal. Unfortunate for Colchester's winner.
3. Dan Dodds - 6
Will be disappointed along with the rest of the defence for the opening goal but got better in the second half linking up with Sterry well. Good ball for Umerah when testing O'Hara.
4. Peter Hartley - 5
Forced off in the first half with injury. Came off worse in a challenge which required treatment and was unable to run it off. Lack of communication with Killip led to a chance for Tchamadeu in the first minute. Part of a back three who allowed Kelleher early goal.
