Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: 'Special' 'Monstrous' - Pools score well as ex-Bradford City man seals significant win over Rochdale
Hartlepool United secured a big three points at the Crown Oil Arena as they saw off relegation rivals Rochdale on Boxing Day.
Callum Cooke added to his assist with a special free kick to hand Keith Curle’s side a significant win at the bottom of the League Two table.
Rollin Menayese powered Pools in front with a fine header from Cooke’s pick out as Curle's men took a deserved lead into the break.
But the home side came out much-improved after the break and put Pools under plenty of pressure before grabbing an equaliser through Ian Henderson – who had earlier seen one ruled out for offside.
Henderson showed great improvisation to steer beyond Ben Killip and level the scores on the hour.
But just as it seemed Rochdale would be the ones who may go on to win the game in the closing stages, Cooke curled in a sublime free kick to seal victory for Pools instead.
And here is how they were rated: