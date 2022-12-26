Hartlepool United secured a big three points at the Crown Oil Arena as they saw off relegation rivals Rochdale on Boxing Day.

Callum Cooke added to his assist with a special free kick to hand Keith Curle’s side a significant win at the bottom of the League Two table.

Rollin Menayese powered Pools in front with a fine header from Cooke’s pick out as Curle's men took a deserved lead into the break.

But the home side came out much-improved after the break and put Pools under plenty of pressure before grabbing an equaliser through Ian Henderson – who had earlier seen one ruled out for offside.

Henderson showed great improvisation to steer beyond Ben Killip and level the scores on the hour.

But just as it seemed Rochdale would be the ones who may go on to win the game in the closing stages, Cooke curled in a sublime free kick to seal victory for Pools instead.

And here is how they were rated:

Ben Killip - 6 Didn't have a great deal to do in terms of shot stopping. Alert when Menayese diverted his way in the first half. Beaten at the near post by Henderson but it was a clever finish from the striker. Booked late on.

Jamie Sterry - 7 Got the better of, and frustrated, Lloyd in the first half and was close with an excellent long-range strike. Was tested a little more defensively after the break which saw him booked but another strong display.

Rollin Menayese - 8 Two in two for the defender. Excellent header to give Pools the lead and did well defensively in the second half with one key block in particular from Lloyd. Couple of loose passes but a fine display from the loanee.

Euan Murray - 8 Two really good performances on the bounce for him now after Crawley shut out. Was one of the players dealing with illness ahead of the game and gave an excellent account of himself considering, heading and clearing most which came his way.