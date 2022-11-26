Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: Strong performances as ex-Bradford City midfielder stars while former Leeds United goalkeeper makes debut
Hartlepool United booked their spot in the third round of the FA Cup with a fine display against Harrogate Town at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Callum Cooke scored his first goal for the club to give Hartlepool the lead before Josh Umerah added to their lead from the penalty spot in first half stoppage time.
Umerah was brought down by Joe Mattock who was shown a second yellow card for the challenge and sent off as Pools doubled their lead.
And Umerah grabbed his second of the game in the second half when powering home from Joe Grey’s clever through ball to put the tie beyond doubt.
Harrogate did manage to score a consolation through Josh Coley to deny debut goalkeeper Alex Cairns, an emergency loan signing from Fleetwood Town, a clean sheet but it will be Hartlepool involved in the third round draw.
And here is how Pools were rated in their FA Cup success: