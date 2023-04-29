News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United came from behind to win 3-1 against Barrow in their final home game of the season but were still relegated from the Football League. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: 'Very good' 'mature' - Pools score well in Barrow win but can't avoid relegation

Hartlepool United signed off their home campaign with a win but it wasn’t enough to avoid them dropping back into the National League.

By Joe Ramage
Published 30th Apr 2023, 00:10 BST

John Askey’s side came from a goal down to seal a 3-1 win over Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium but it was a day which would still end up in disappointment as Crawley Town’s goalless draw with Walsall confirmed their relegation.

Ged Garner gave Barrow the lead when converting from Josh Gordon’s low cross before Jack Hamilton levelled things for Hartlepool three minutes before the break.

Jamie Sterry completed the turnaround when his in-swinging cross evaded everybody in the penalty area before bouncing through to beat Paul Farman in the Barrow goal.

The Bluebirds saw Harrison Neal sent off for a second bookable offence after he lunged in on David Ferguson before Connor Jennings added a third for Pools in stoppage time.

Patrick Brough would also see red but, despite their win, Hartlepool were relegated.

Here’s how they were rated:

Made a very good save in the second half at 1-1 from Gordon which proved key. Was otherwise not really called into too much. Solid. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

1. Jakub Stolarczyk - 7

Made a very good save in the second half at 1-1 from Gordon which proved key. Was otherwise not really called into too much. Solid. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

A goal and you can almost give him the assist for the third. Really came into things in the second half and showed his qualities. If that is to be his last appearance at the Suit Direct Stadium it was a good one. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Jamie Sterry - 8

A goal and you can almost give him the assist for the third. Really came into things in the second half and showed his qualities. If that is to be his last appearance at the Suit Direct Stadium it was a good one. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Another who really grew in the second half. Did well defensively and was confident going forward including one excellent run from the back to set Hartlepool on a counter-attack. Allowed Gordon just enough space to cross for Barrow’s goal but a solid display. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Dan Dodds - 7

Another who really grew in the second half. Did well defensively and was confident going forward including one excellent run from the back to set Hartlepool on a counter-attack. Allowed Gordon just enough space to cross for Barrow's goal but a solid display. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Probably his best display since returning to the club. Took things a little bit by the scruff of the neck when driving up field to assist Hamilton for the opener. Looked a lot more assured defensively although did allow Garner to sneak in for the opener. Did well. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. Matt Dolan - 7

Probably his best display since returning to the club. Took things a little bit by the scruff of the neck when driving up field to assist Hamilton for the opener. Looked a lot more assured defensively although did allow Garner to sneak in for the opener. Did well. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

