Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: 'Very good' 'mature' - Pools score well in Barrow win but can't avoid relegation
Hartlepool United signed off their home campaign with a win but it wasn’t enough to avoid them dropping back into the National League.
John Askey’s side came from a goal down to seal a 3-1 win over Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium but it was a day which would still end up in disappointment as Crawley Town’s goalless draw with Walsall confirmed their relegation.
Ged Garner gave Barrow the lead when converting from Josh Gordon’s low cross before Jack Hamilton levelled things for Hartlepool three minutes before the break.
Jamie Sterry completed the turnaround when his in-swinging cross evaded everybody in the penalty area before bouncing through to beat Paul Farman in the Barrow goal.
The Bluebirds saw Harrison Neal sent off for a second bookable offence after he lunged in on David Ferguson before Connor Jennings added a third for Pools in stoppage time.
Patrick Brough would also see red but, despite their win, Hartlepool were relegated.
Here’s how they were rated: