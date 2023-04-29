Hartlepool United signed off their home campaign with a win but it wasn’t enough to avoid them dropping back into the National League.

John Askey’s side came from a goal down to seal a 3-1 win over Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium but it was a day which would still end up in disappointment as Crawley Town’s goalless draw with Walsall confirmed their relegation.

Ged Garner gave Barrow the lead when converting from Josh Gordon’s low cross before Jack Hamilton levelled things for Hartlepool three minutes before the break.

Jamie Sterry completed the turnaround when his in-swinging cross evaded everybody in the penalty area before bouncing through to beat Paul Farman in the Barrow goal.

The Bluebirds saw Harrison Neal sent off for a second bookable offence after he lunged in on David Ferguson before Connor Jennings added a third for Pools in stoppage time.

Patrick Brough would also see red but, despite their win, Hartlepool were relegated.

Here’s how they were rated:

Jakub Stolarczyk - 7 Made a very good save in the second half at 1-1 from Gordon which proved key. Was otherwise not really called into too much. Solid.

Jamie Sterry - 8 A goal and you can almost give him the assist for the third. Really came into things in the second half and showed his qualities. If that is to be his last appearance at the Suit Direct Stadium it was a good one.

Dan Dodds - 7 Another who really grew in the second half. Did well defensively and was confident going forward including one excellent run from the back to set Hartlepool on a counter-attack. Allowed Gordon just enough space to cross for Barrow's goal but a solid display.

Matt Dolan - 7 Probably his best display since returning to the club. Took things a little bit by the scruff of the neck when driving up field to assist Hamilton for the opener. Looked a lot more assured defensively although did allow Garner to sneak in for the opener. Did well.