Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: 'wonderful' 'struggled' - mixed scores for Pools after Sutton United fightback
Hartlepool United came from 2-0 down to claim a point against Sutton United – who saw a man sent off in the first half.
U’s captain Craig Eastmond was shown two yellow cards with his side 2-0 up at the Suit Direct Stadium before Hartlepool staged a dramatic comeback.
David Ajiboye gave Matt Gray’s side the lead before Lee Angol doubled their advantage.
Sutton were in control at that point until Eastmond was shown a second yellow and dismissed.
Hartlepool got one back with an excellent free kick from deadline day signing Dan Kemp who curled beyond the outstretched Jack Rose from 25-yards.
And Hartlepool quickly found themselves on level terms when Dan Dodds spectacularly found the far corner with a dipping effort when capitalising on a loose clearance from the away side.
But Pools were unable to make their man advantage count in the second half as they had to settle for a draw.
And here is how Pools were rated: