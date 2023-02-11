News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United came from behind to rescue a point against Sutton United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: 'wonderful' 'struggled' - mixed scores for Pools after Sutton United fightback

Hartlepool United came from 2-0 down to claim a point against Sutton United – who saw a man sent off in the first half.

By Joe Ramage
3 minutes ago
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 7:04pm

U’s captain Craig Eastmond was shown two yellow cards with his side 2-0 up at the Suit Direct Stadium before Hartlepool staged a dramatic comeback.

David Ajiboye gave Matt Gray’s side the lead before Lee Angol doubled their advantage.

Sutton were in control at that point until Eastmond was shown a second yellow and dismissed.

Hartlepool got one back with an excellent free kick from deadline day signing Dan Kemp who curled beyond the outstretched Jack Rose from 25-yards.

And Hartlepool quickly found themselves on level terms when Dan Dodds spectacularly found the far corner with a dipping effort when capitalising on a loose clearance from the away side.

But Pools were unable to make their man advantage count in the second half as they had to settle for a draw.

And here is how Pools were rated:

1. Jakub Stolarczyk - 7

Beaten twice but made a couple of big saves. Excellent double stop from Smith at 0-1 and a big stop to deny Angol at 2-2. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

2. Jamie Sterry - 6

Didn’t see much of him until late in the first half when Hartlepool were finally able to get forward. One or two link ups with Dodds and Kemp again. Bit more of an outlet early in the second half before taken off with a knock. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Dan Dodds - 7

Found it difficult at times defensively up against the physicality of Bugiel and Angol. One who started to get his foot on the ball and move Pools up the field. Superb take and finish for the equaliser. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

4. Matt Dolan - 6

Struggled in the first half. Might have done better for Angol goal. Bit better after the break and could have won it late on. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

