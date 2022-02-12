Omar Bogle scored the only goal of the game as Lee’s side made it six points from six this week.
Bogle scored his second goal in as many games five minutes before half-time with Graeme Lee’s side relying on some resilient defending in the second half to take all three points.
It’s just Pools’ second away win of the season.
And here is how Pools were rated at the People’s Pension Stadium.
