Omar Bogle scored the only goal of the game as Lee’s side made it six points from six this week.

Bogle scored his second goal in as many games five minutes before half-time with Graeme Lee’s side relying on some resilient defending in the second half to take all three points.

It’s just Pools’ second away win of the season.

And here is how Pools were rated at the People’s Pension Stadium.

1. Ben Killip - 7 Marshalled his defence well. Came and collected a number of crosses to ease the pressure.

2. Jamie Sterry - 6 Was a threat in the first half down the right. Tested by Tsaroulla after the break. Held firm.

3. Neill Byrne - 7 Captained the side well. Had plenty of crosses to deal with and did so well.

4. Timi Odusina - 6 Couple of loose clearances but another solid display.