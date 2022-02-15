Hartlepool United secured another big three points with a win over Tranmere Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool United PLAYER RATINGS as Graeme Lee's side secure third straight win

Hartlepool United sealed a third straight win in League Two with a narrow win over Tranmere Rovers.

By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:37 pm

Peter Clarke’s own goal on the stroke of half time was all that separated the two teams on a tight affair at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And despite some pressure from the visitors in the second half, Pools were able to hold firm by recording their eighth clean sheet under Graeme Lee.

And here is how Pools were rated in their win against Tranmere.

1. Ben Killip - 7

Excellent save to deny Hemmings and a clean sheet on his 100th appearance (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

Photo: Federico Maranesi

2. Jamie Sterry - 8

Excellent in defence and attack for Pools. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Photo: Will Matthews

3. Neill Byrne - 7

Strong performance up against a handful in Hemmings. First to most things in the air. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. Timi Odusina - 8

Brilliant alongside Byrne in the heart of the defence. Awarded club man of the match. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

