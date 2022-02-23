Pools fell behind midway through the first half when Noah Chilvers opened the scoring after tapping home a rebound following an initial save from Ben Killip to deny John Akinde.

Pools were fortunate not to fall further behind when Cameron Coxe struck the inside of Killip’s post before Graeme Lee’s side had a penalty shout turned down for a foul on Joe White.

The visitors trailed at the break and had the post to thank once more in the opening minutes of the second half before they started to turn the screw themselves.

And it was Omar Bogle who grabbed the equaliser with a fine low strike into the bottom corner before Pools’ new signing bundled his way through the penalty area to tee up Isaac Fletcher for the winner.

And here is how Pools were rated in their come from behind win.

1. Ben Killip - 6 Unfortunate with the goal after making a good save. Got away with a fumbled cross early in the second half. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales

2. Zaine Francis-Angol - 6 Decent shift in the unnatural position of right back. Unfortunately slowed attacks down by cutting back onto his left. Subbed with an injury. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne - 6 Struggled a little with Akinde. Booked which will see him suspended for Saturday’s trip to Walsall. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina - 6 Also had a challenging night up against Akinde. Improved in the second half. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales