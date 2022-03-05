Pools fell behind when Luke Armstrong gave the hosts the lead midway through the first half before Luke Molyneux, celebrating his 100th appearance for the club, scored a special equaliser from 25 yards.
Pools would take the lead in the second half when fullback David Ferguson drilled home a low effort from the edge of the area as Graeme Lee’s side got back to winning ways.
And here is how Pools rated at Harrogate.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.
Page 1 of 4