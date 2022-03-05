Pools fell behind when Luke Armstrong gave the hosts the lead midway through the first half before Luke Molyneux, celebrating his 100th appearance for the club, scored a special equaliser from 25 yards.

Pools would take the lead in the second half when fullback David Ferguson drilled home a low effort from the edge of the area as Graeme Lee’s side got back to winning ways.

And here is how Pools rated at Harrogate.

1. Ben Killip - 7 Organised his defence well and made a big save in the final 10 minutes to deny Diamond. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry - 7 Tough opponent up against the in-form Diamond but gave another good account of himself. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Gary Liddle - 7 Much improved from the defender who was given the captains armband on his 700th senior appearance. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina - 8 Excellent display from the defender who made a number of crucial blocks throughout the game. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales