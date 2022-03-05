Hartlepool United came from behind for the second time this season to defeat Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United players ratings as Luke Molyneux and David Ferguson shine in comeback win over Harrogate Town

Hartlepool United came from behind to beat Harrogate Town at the Envirovent Stadium.

By Joe Ramage
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 3:49 pm

Pools fell behind when Luke Armstrong gave the hosts the lead midway through the first half before Luke Molyneux, celebrating his 100th appearance for the club, scored a special equaliser from 25 yards.

Pools would take the lead in the second half when fullback David Ferguson drilled home a low effort from the edge of the area as Graeme Lee’s side got back to winning ways.

And here is how Pools rated at Harrogate.

1. Ben Killip - 7

Organised his defence well and made a big save in the final 10 minutes to deny Diamond. Picture by FRANK REID.

2. Jamie Sterry - 7

Tough opponent up against the in-form Diamond but gave another good account of himself. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Gary Liddle - 7

Much improved from the defender who was given the captains armband on his 700th senior appearance. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

4. Timi Odusina - 8

Excellent display from the defender who made a number of crucial blocks throughout the game. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

