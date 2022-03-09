Pools can hold their heads high however after playing their part in a pulsating Papa John’s Trophy semi-final tie.

Twice Graeme Lee’s side took the lead on the night only for Rotherham United to peg them back.

Joe Grey gave Pools the lead on the half hour before Michael Smith levelled the scores just after the break for the League One leaders.

And it was Smith on hand again for the Millers as he cancelled out Luke Molyneux’s strike.

With neither side able to find a winner it meant the tie would be decided on penalties.

And Pools were first to blink when the in-form Molyneux saw his kick saved by Viktor Johannson before Ben Killip denied Ben Wiles.

But after Omar Bogle and Angus Macdonald both converted, Tom Crawford missed for Pools to allow Mickel Miller to send Rotherham to Wembley.

And here is how Pools were rated.

1. Ben Killip - 9 Made a good save early in the game and two stunning saves late in the day. Excellent stop in the shootout capped a fine night.

2. Jamie Sterry - 8 Terrific performance up against Bola and then Ogbene defensively despite being doubled up on several times. Worked his socks off.

3. Neill Byrne - 7 Solid return to the line-up. Won plenty of key headers. Came close to giving Pools the lead.

4. Timi Odusina - 6 Struggled at times up against a top striker at this level in Smith who got the better of him twice but gave as good as he got.