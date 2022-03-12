Pools struggled to find the kind of spark we have seen in recent weeks as they laboured to a goalless draw at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Neither side did enough to win the game with Omar Bogle wasting Pools’ best opportunity in the second half.
The point keeps Graeme Lee’s side unbeaten at home since November but will be seen as two points dropped after showing good form heading into the game.
And here is how Pools were rated.
