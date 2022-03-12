Pools struggled to find the kind of spark we have seen in recent weeks as they laboured to a goalless draw at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Neither side did enough to win the game with Omar Bogle wasting Pools’ best opportunity in the second half.

The point keeps Graeme Lee’s side unbeaten at home since November but will be seen as two points dropped after showing good form heading into the game.

And here is how Pools were rated.

1. Ben Killip - 7 Another good display from the Pools No1 albeit he had little to do, but what he did, he did well.. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry - 6 Arguably Pools’ best player in the first half but faded a little after the break. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne - 6 Made up for an error in the first half with a big goal line clearance in the second. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina - 7 Dealt with the physicality of Smith well. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales