4 . Tom Parkes: 5

A bit like Sass-Davies, he struggled to cope with the home side's defence-splitting passes and it felt like the two centre-halves were too far apart. Tripped Peterborough loanee David Ajiboye for the free-kick that led to Alex Hunt's goal, although it was clear he felt the lively winger had gone down too easily. One composed piece of defending when he brought the ball down under pressure and breezed past two York attackers. Even so, he struggled for the most part and is much better suited to playing against sides who are more direct. Doesn't often look confident when a more fluid front line is able to run at him. Photo: FRANK REID