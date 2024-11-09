Here's how our Pools writer rated the players following defeat at National League leaders York - do you agree?
1. Brad Young: 5
Not his best afternoon. Looked like he struggled to cope with the occasion and might be disappointed with his role in a couple of York's goals. Not sure he or his wall were in the right position for Alex Hunt's free-kick, while he might have thought about coming to claim the corner that led to Dipo Akinyemi's goal. Scuffed his clearance before the break but recovered to make a superb low save from Tyrese Sinclair's effort. A disappointing day for the Leicester loanee, but one that should prove a valuable learning experience. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Dan Dodds: 7
Caused a lot of problems with his forward runs and was full of energy and determination all afternoon. Will be disappointed to have lost Dipo Akinyemi for the fourth goal, but still one of his side's best performers. Photo: FRANK REID
3. Billy Sass-Davies: 5
Had a tough afternoon and never looked comfortable with York's threatening balls in-behind. Made a right mess of his attempted clearance that allowed Ollie Pearce in to open the scoring. Has been excellent in recent weeks, but not a game he'll want to remember. Photo: FRANK REID
4. Tom Parkes: 5
A bit like Sass-Davies, he struggled to cope with the home side's defence-splitting passes and it felt like the two centre-halves were too far apart. Tripped Peterborough loanee David Ajiboye for the free-kick that led to Alex Hunt's goal, although it was clear he felt the lively winger had gone down too easily. One composed piece of defending when he brought the ball down under pressure and breezed past two York attackers. Even so, he struggled for the most part and is much better suited to playing against sides who are more direct. Doesn't often look confident when a more fluid front line is able to run at him. Photo: FRANK REID
