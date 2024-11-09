Here's how the Pools players rated following defeat to league leaders York.Here's how the Pools players rated following defeat to league leaders York.
Hartlepool United player ratings after Pools ship five at National League leaders York City

By Robbie Stelling
Published 9th Nov 2024, 19:47 BST
Hartlepool United suffered their first defeat in five National League matches after losing 5-3 at leaders York. Pools went behind when Ollie Pearce capitalised on a mistake from Billy Sass-Davies to continue his fine scoring form and the Minstermen doubled their lead three minutes before half time through Alex Hunt's free-kick. David Ferguson pulled one back against his former club but a spectacular strike from substitute Ashley Nathaniel-George knocked the stuffing out of the spirited visitors. Dipo Akinyemi's first goal of the campaign put the result beyond doubt, Luke Charman's deflected effort made it 4-2, Ollie Pearce scored his second from the penalty spot and Mani Dieseruvwe added a consolation with almost the last kick of the game. Here's a look at how the Pools players rated.

Here's how our Pools writer rated the players following defeat at National League leaders York - do you agree?

Not his best afternoon. Looked like he struggled to cope with the occasion and might be disappointed with his role in a couple of York's goals. Not sure he or his wall were in the right position for Alex Hunt's free-kick, while he might have thought about coming to claim the corner that led to Dipo Akinyemi's goal. Scuffed his clearance before the break but recovered to make a superb low save from Tyrese Sinclair's effort. A disappointing day for the Leicester loanee, but one that should prove a valuable learning experience.

1. Brad Young: 5

Caused a lot of problems with his forward runs and was full of energy and determination all afternoon. Will be disappointed to have lost Dipo Akinyemi for the fourth goal, but still one of his side's best performers.

2. Dan Dodds: 7

Had a tough afternoon and never looked comfortable with York's threatening balls in-behind. Made a right mess of his attempted clearance that allowed Ollie Pearce in to open the scoring. Has been excellent in recent weeks, but not a game he'll want to remember.

3. Billy Sass-Davies: 5

A bit like Sass-Davies, he struggled to cope with the home side's defence-splitting passes and it felt like the two centre-halves were too far apart. Tripped Peterborough loanee David Ajiboye for the free-kick that led to Alex Hunt's goal, although it was clear he felt the lively winger had gone down too easily. One composed piece of defending when he brought the ball down under pressure and breezed past two York attackers. Even so, he struggled for the most part and is much better suited to playing against sides who are more direct. Doesn't often look confident when a more fluid front line is able to run at him.

4. Tom Parkes: 5

