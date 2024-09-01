3 . Luke Waterfall: 4

Let his side down with a needless red card, his second in three matches. Of the three red cards Pools have received in their last five games, this was the most frustrating for fans; the experienced centre-half had no need whatsoever to lash out at Braintree captain George Langston following a Pools corner. The determination of his teammates spared his blushes at least somewhat but Pools will feel they'd have won the game had it stayed 11v11. It's been a bad few weeks for the skipper, who should know better, but claims that he should be stripped of the armband are well wide of the mark; he has been, largely, excellent for Pools since his January arrival and his captaincy record speaks for itself. Photo: FRANK REID 2024