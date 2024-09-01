Hartlepool United player ratings as 10-man Pools held to goalless draw by Braintree
By Robbie Stelling
Published 1st Sep 2024, 11:37 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 11:46 BST
Hartlepool United endured another frustrating afternoon at the Prestige Group Stadium on Saturday, drawing 0-0 with Braintree. The red mist descended again for skipper Luke Waterfall and he was sent off for the second time in three matches following a clash with Braintree captain George Langston but Pools had the better of the game even after going down to 10 men. Adam Campbell's free-kick brought a fine save out of Lucas Covolan while Langston's looping cross grazed Adam Smith's crossbar in added time as Darren Sarll's side were made to settle for a point. Here's how the Pools players rated.
Here's how our Pools writer rated the players following Saturday's stalemate - do you agree with his marks?
1. Joel Dixon: 6
Started the game well enough and continued to demonstrate a renewed decisiveness, even if he did survive a minor scare after spilling a ball following a clash with the towering John Akinde. Was forced off midway through the first half with what appeared to be a knee injury. It was particularly bad timing for the 30-year-old, who will be desperate to fight for his place following the return of Brad Young. Photo: FRANK REID
Another decent showing from the experienced defender. Might lack some of the dynamism of Dan Dodds or Louis Stephenson but makes up for it with his shrewd decision making and is rarely found wanting. His lofted corners have proved fairly benign and it would be nice to see him add some power and whip to his deliveries. Was replaced at the break as Sarll shuffled his pack following Waterfall's dismissal. Photo: Frank Reid
Let his side down with a needless red card, his second in three matches. Of the three red cards Pools have received in their last five games, this was the most frustrating for fans; the experienced centre-half had no need whatsoever to lash out at Braintree captain George Langston following a Pools corner. The determination of his teammates spared his blushes at least somewhat but Pools will feel they'd have won the game had it stayed 11v11. It's been a bad few weeks for the skipper, who should know better, but claims that he should be stripped of the armband are well wide of the mark; he has been, largely, excellent for Pools since his January arrival and his captaincy record speaks for itself. Photo: FRANK REID 2024
Stepped up after his defensive partner's dismissal and led the back line. Seemed to relish the physical test posed by John Akinde and Inih Effiong and such was his effectiveness in dealing with them that Iron boss Angelo Harrop moved the pair to wider positions in the second half to try and distance them from the unrelenting attentions of the wily defender. One or two occasions when he sliced the ball into row Z when he could have kept possession but from a purely defensive point of view he was, once again, outstanding. Photo: FRANK REID
