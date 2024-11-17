Here's how the Pools players rated following Saturday's goalless draw with Eastleigh.Here's how the Pools players rated following Saturday's goalless draw with Eastleigh.
Here's how the Pools players rated following Saturday's goalless draw with Eastleigh.

Hartlepool United player ratings as 10-man Pools secure battling point against Eastleigh

By Robbie Stelling
Published 17th Nov 2024, 00:01 GMT
Hartlepool United secured a hard-fought point against out of sorts Eastleigh despite having Dan Dodds sent off after just 15 minutes. In spite of being made to play the majority of the game with 10 men after the defender's reckless challenge on former Southampton man Jake Vokins, Pools were the better side for large parts of the afternoon and almost snatched all three points late on when Joe McDonnell produced a fine save to deny Luke Charman. So, here's how the players rated following Saturday's goalless draw.

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following Saturday's goalless draw - do you agree?

Would have been surprised to have such a quiet afternoon after Dan Dodds was sent off 15 minutes into the contest but deserves huge credit for bouncing back following a difficult day at York. Made two sharp saves, keeping out Jake Vokins before the break and denying the marauding Niall Maher in the second half. Helped out his defence by coming to claim a series of crosses and dominated his area. Flapped at one ball in at the start of the second half but still managed to get a strong enough hand to clear to the edge of the box before Eastleigh skipper Jake Taylor dragged his effort well wide. A confident and commanding performance.

1. Brad Young: 8

Would have been surprised to have such a quiet afternoon after Dan Dodds was sent off 15 minutes into the contest but deserves huge credit for bouncing back following a difficult day at York. Made two sharp saves, keeping out Jake Vokins before the break and denying the marauding Niall Maher in the second half. Helped out his defence by coming to claim a series of crosses and dominated his area. Flapped at one ball in at the start of the second half but still managed to get a strong enough hand to clear to the edge of the box before Eastleigh skipper Jake Taylor dragged his effort well wide. A confident and commanding performance. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Will be gutted to have been sent off after just 15 minutes but can have few complaints with referee Jamie O'Connor's decision. Some fans felt Jake Vokins made a meal of the incident, but Dodds lunged in on the former Southampton man and was both high and late. There was nothing malicious in the tackle, but it was reckless. Has been excellent of late and will be missed as he serves his suspension.

2. Dan Dodds: 4

Will be gutted to have been sent off after just 15 minutes but can have few complaints with referee Jamie O'Connor's decision. Some fans felt Jake Vokins made a meal of the incident, but Dodds lunged in on the former Southampton man and was both high and late. There was nothing malicious in the tackle, but it was reckless. Has been excellent of late and will be missed as he serves his suspension. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Returned to the side for the first time in almost a month and reminded supporters of what a solid defender he can be. Having received two red cards in his first four appearances this season, it's been a difficult campaign so far for the skipper but he was back to his best against a rather uninspiring Spitfires attack. Organised well and hardly gave Paul McCallum, one of the National League's most prolific strikers, a sniff.

3. Luke Waterfall: 8

Returned to the side for the first time in almost a month and reminded supporters of what a solid defender he can be. Having received two red cards in his first four appearances this season, it's been a difficult campaign so far for the skipper but he was back to his best against a rather uninspiring Spitfires attack. Organised well and hardly gave Paul McCallum, one of the National League's most prolific strikers, a sniff. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
After his lack of pace was exposed by York's fluid front line last week, he returned to form with a resolute display back on home turf. Is definitely better suited to playing against a more physical forward line and helped limit the visitors to a handful of chances. Brought the ball out from the back well in the second half and looked to get his side up the pitch. One nervous moment when he lashed an attempted clearance over his own bar but pretty much faultless other than that.

4. Tom Parkes: 8

After his lack of pace was exposed by York's fluid front line last week, he returned to form with a resolute display back on home turf. Is definitely better suited to playing against a more physical forward line and helped limit the visitors to a handful of chances. Brought the ball out from the back well in the second half and looked to get his side up the pitch. One nervous moment when he lashed an attempted clearance over his own bar but pretty much faultless other than that. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EastleighJake VokinsSouthampton
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice