1 . Brad Young: 8

Would have been surprised to have such a quiet afternoon after Dan Dodds was sent off 15 minutes into the contest but deserves huge credit for bouncing back following a difficult day at York. Made two sharp saves, keeping out Jake Vokins before the break and denying the marauding Niall Maher in the second half. Helped out his defence by coming to claim a series of crosses and dominated his area. Flapped at one ball in at the start of the second half but still managed to get a strong enough hand to clear to the edge of the box before Eastleigh skipper Jake Taylor dragged his effort well wide. A confident and commanding performance. Photo: Frank Reid