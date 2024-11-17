Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following Saturday's goalless draw - do you agree?
1. Brad Young: 8
Would have been surprised to have such a quiet afternoon after Dan Dodds was sent off 15 minutes into the contest but deserves huge credit for bouncing back following a difficult day at York. Made two sharp saves, keeping out Jake Vokins before the break and denying the marauding Niall Maher in the second half. Helped out his defence by coming to claim a series of crosses and dominated his area. Flapped at one ball in at the start of the second half but still managed to get a strong enough hand to clear to the edge of the box before Eastleigh skipper Jake Taylor dragged his effort well wide. A confident and commanding performance. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Dodds: 4
Will be gutted to have been sent off after just 15 minutes but can have few complaints with referee Jamie O'Connor's decision. Some fans felt Jake Vokins made a meal of the incident, but Dodds lunged in on the former Southampton man and was both high and late. There was nothing malicious in the tackle, but it was reckless. Has been excellent of late and will be missed as he serves his suspension. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 8
Returned to the side for the first time in almost a month and reminded supporters of what a solid defender he can be. Having received two red cards in his first four appearances this season, it's been a difficult campaign so far for the skipper but he was back to his best against a rather uninspiring Spitfires attack. Organised well and hardly gave Paul McCallum, one of the National League's most prolific strikers, a sniff. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 8
After his lack of pace was exposed by York's fluid front line last week, he returned to form with a resolute display back on home turf. Is definitely better suited to playing against a more physical forward line and helped limit the visitors to a handful of chances. Brought the ball out from the back well in the second half and looked to get his side up the pitch. One nervous moment when he lashed an attempted clearance over his own bar but pretty much faultless other than that. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.