Here's how the players rated as 10-man Pools battled to a point against Southend.
1. Joel Dixon: 6
Barely had a save to make but did well to come and collect a couple of crosses and looked generally much more assured than he did last season. Kicking appears to have improved beyond all recognition. Back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in his Pools career. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Louis Stephenson: 8
Deputised for the injured Dan Dodds and, as he so often does, impressed with his determination and enthusiasm. Tired a bit in the final 15 minutes but deserves huge credit for another assured, mature performance. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 5
Defended well in the first half, keeping the towering Harry Cardwell quiet despite suffering a nasty cut above his eye, but was sent off five minutes after the break. Showed understandable frustration when he received his first yellow card just before half time after referee Paul Marsden gave Southend a throw-in that most felt should have gone to Pools - manager Darren Sarll said Marsden admitted his mistake at half time, but Waterfall was nonetheless booked for dissent. Even so, the skipper showed uncharacteristic heedlessness after the restart, getting away without a second booking after hauling Cardwell back before tussling with Walker moments later and receiving his marching orders. Hard to be too critical given his outstanding performances since his January arrival. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 9
A monumental display, particularly after Waterfall was sent off. Hardly gave Cardwell, who scored 18 goals last season, a sniff. Seemed to win pretty much all of his duels, both in the air and on the deck, and led the back line after the skipper saw red. Photo: Frank Reid
