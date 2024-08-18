3 . Luke Waterfall: 5

Defended well in the first half, keeping the towering Harry Cardwell quiet despite suffering a nasty cut above his eye, but was sent off five minutes after the break. Showed understandable frustration when he received his first yellow card just before half time after referee Paul Marsden gave Southend a throw-in that most felt should have gone to Pools - manager Darren Sarll said Marsden admitted his mistake at half time, but Waterfall was nonetheless booked for dissent. Even so, the skipper showed uncharacteristic heedlessness after the restart, getting away without a second booking after hauling Cardwell back before tussling with Walker moments later and receiving his marching orders. Hard to be too critical given his outstanding performances since his January arrival. Photo: Frank Reid