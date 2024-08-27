1 . Joel Dixon: 8

A couple of nervous moments, one when he was almost caught out after racing off his line to try and thwart substitute Dennon Lewis and another when he failed to get a proper connection to his punch from a corner. Other than that, one of his best performances in a Pools shirt to date. Produced a sharp reaction save in the first half after David Ferguson almost diverted Dale Gorman's free-kick in at his near post and made a strong stop to keep out Lewis Walker's drive after the break. Showed a willingness to come off his line and, for the most part, the presence of mind to make the right decisions. Every side has tried to catch him out with balls under his crossbar but he has been equal to every test so far this season. Photo: Frank Reid