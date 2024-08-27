What do you make of our Pools writer's player ratings from Monday's agonising defeat?
1. Joel Dixon: 8
A couple of nervous moments, one when he was almost caught out after racing off his line to try and thwart substitute Dennon Lewis and another when he failed to get a proper connection to his punch from a corner. Other than that, one of his best performances in a Pools shirt to date. Produced a sharp reaction save in the first half after David Ferguson almost diverted Dale Gorman's free-kick in at his near post and made a strong stop to keep out Lewis Walker's drive after the break. Showed a willingness to come off his line and, for the most part, the presence of mind to make the right decisions. Every side has tried to catch him out with balls under his crossbar but he has been equal to every test so far this season. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Kieron Freeman: 8
An excellent first start from the experienced defender. Was calm and assured when defending and showed an impressive determination to get forward, setting up the opening goal with a deft flick. Tired a bit towards the end - understandable given his lack of football in the last 12 months - and was replaced by Stephenson with 10 minutes remaining. Photo: Hartlepool United Football Club
3. Billy Sass-Davies: 7
Does seem to have a tendency towards recklessness and almost cost his side after a needless slide tackle on the edge of the box gifted Woking a free-kick which Cards skipper Dale Gorman curled just wide of the post. Was caught napping on a couple of occasions and committed himself unnecessarily a handful of times, particularly in the first half. That said, he defended resolutely and put his body on the line all afternoon, producing one fantastic block in the second half to keep out a goalbound effort. Missed a great chance in the second half that would have put Pools out of sight. Lots to work on, but plenty to be pleased with as well. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 7
Had a superb start to the game before he was forced off with a shoulder injury and used the ball much better than he has in recent weeks. Bravely tried to continue but had to be replaced by Manny Onariase and his leadership and experience were sorely missed as Pools tried to see the game out. Photo: Frank Reid
