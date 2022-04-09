Pools fell behind early in the second half when Regan Hendry fired an unstoppable effort into the top corner from the edge of the area as the League Two leaders looked to be on course for a fourth straight win.

But Graeme Lee was impressed by his side’s fight this week as they clawed their way back into the game through Bogle.

Tom Crawford, instrumental in midfield, sent a perfect ball into the path of Bogle inside the area and the striker was able to keep his composure to find the back of the net.

Pools might have nicked it late on when Joe Grey went through on goal but in the end it was a creditable draw for Lee’s side against the League Two leaders.

And here is how Pools were rated at the New Lawn Stadium.

1. Ben Killip - 8 Two excellent saves in either half and some strong last line defence with his distribution.

2. Jamie Sterry - 7 Kept tabs well on a very good player in Cadden. Good move and cross for Ferguson in the first half and offered more going forward in the second.

3. Neill Byrne - 7 Solid performance from the defender. Important block late in the day to deny Young.

4. Gary Liddle - 8 Excellent return to the side after Northampton defeat. Headed and cleared anything which came his way including acrobatic effort in the first half.