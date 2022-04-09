Pools fell behind early in the second half when Regan Hendry fired an unstoppable effort into the top corner from the edge of the area as the League Two leaders looked to be on course for a fourth straight win.
But Graeme Lee was impressed by his side’s fight this week as they clawed their way back into the game through Bogle.
Tom Crawford, instrumental in midfield, sent a perfect ball into the path of Bogle inside the area and the striker was able to keep his composure to find the back of the net.
Pools might have nicked it late on when Joe Grey went through on goal but in the end it was a creditable draw for Lee’s side against the League Two leaders.
And here is how Pools were rated at the New Lawn Stadium.