Graeme Lee’s side came from behind before edging a five goal thriller in South Wales to take all three points back to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Neill Byrne grabbed his first goal of the season with a towering header to seal the contest after Robert Street had levelled things at 2-2.

A combination of James Clarke and Omar Bogle diverted the ball into the Pools net as the home side took the lead in the opening quarter of the game before two moments of brilliance from Lee’s side turned the game on its head.

Jamie Sterry produced a stunning piece of skill to create space before firing low into the bottom corner before Luke Molyneux swept home David Ferguson's cross.

The win moves Pools over the magic 50 points total in the League Two table and here is how they were rated in their Rodney Parade success.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Ben Killip - 7 Might have felt he could have come for the cross which led to the opening goal. Some good saves thereafter. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry - 9 Excellent performance in the wing-back role. Got Pools up the pitch all night as well as chipping in with some key defensive headers. Capped the evening with special goal. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne - 8 Rock solid in defence up against the league’s top scorer. Towering header to seal the win. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle - 7 Few nervy moments after going behind but steadied and brought a calmness to the defence. Strong display. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales