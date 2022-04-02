Graeme Lee's side were flat throughout the afternoon as they slipped to just a fourth defeat on home soil.

Pools fell behind when Corrie Ndaba fired beyond Ben Killip midway through the first half before Jason Lowe scored a stunning second for the Ammies nine minutes later.

And Pools struggled to impact the game thereafter with Lee left disappointed with his side’s lack of fight.

And here is how Pools were rated in Salford defeat.

1. Ben Killip - 6 Not a great deal he could do with two excellent strikes that beat him. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry - 6 Offered a threat going forward and made a couple good recoveries in defence. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne - 5 Challenging physical battle with Smith all afternoon. Settled more after the break. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina - 5 Few lapses in concentration in the first half. Caught out by Asante’s pace at times. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales