Pools fell behind early when Sam Hoskins slotted between the legs of debutant Nicholas Bilokapic who replaced Ben Killip in goal.
And Graeme Lee’s side had no way back in the second half when substitute Chanka Zimba was able to power home from close range from Mitch Pinnock’s freekick.
Pools had chances of their own in the game but came away empty handed as the Cobblers held on to the third automatic promotion spot in the table.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.
Page 1 of 4