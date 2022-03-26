Pools fell behind early when Sam Hoskins slotted between the legs of debutant Nicholas Bilokapic who replaced Ben Killip in goal.

And Graeme Lee’s side had no way back in the second half when substitute Chanka Zimba was able to power home from close range from Mitch Pinnock’s freekick.

Pools had chances of their own in the game but came away empty handed as the Cobblers held on to the third automatic promotion spot in the table.

1. Nicholas Bilokapic - 6 Would like to have done better with the goal but made some good saves. Decent debut all things considered. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry - 6 Bit of a frustrating afternoon for him all told but he did offer a threat down the right at times. Booked late on. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne - 6 Fairly solid up against a tricky player in Hoskins. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle - 4 Tough afternoon. Booked early after struggling to deal with a ball from Odusina. Missed clearance led to the second goal. Subbed. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales