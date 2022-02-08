Hartlepool United came from behind to beat Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Hartlepool United player ratings as Luke Molyneux stars in Barrow win

Hartlepool United came from behind to beat Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium.

By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:36 pm

Graeme Lee’s side had to come from behind when John Rooney scored a spectacular effort from just inside the Pools half to hand the visitors the lead.

But a 12 minute double from man of the match Luke Molyneux helped inspire a turnaround which was capped by new signing Omar Bogle as Pools sw out the game in the second half.

And here is how Pools were rated against Barrow.

1. Ben Killip - 7

May be harsh to blame for the opening goal. Was off his line but it was a remarkable strike from Rooney. Made a big save to stop it from going 2-0 and another in the second half.

Photo: Federico Maranesi

2. Jamie Sterry - 7

Got up and supported well despite being in back four. Good display.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. Neill Byrne - 7

Did what he had to do well.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Timi Odusina - 7

Another strong performance from the defender. Worked just as well in a two.

Photo: Federico Maranesi

Richard Mennear
