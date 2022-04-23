Harry McKirdy scored twice either side of half time before Mathieu Baudry added a late third to condemn Pools to a third straight defeat on home soil.
Olufela Olomola should have opened the scoring moments before McKirdy struck to give the Robins the lead.
But Pools lacked a spark throughout and produced little in the way of a reaction following McKirdy’s opener five minutes before the break.
It was a result which left Pools 15th in the League Two table and saw assistant manager Michael Nelson angered, suggesting he needs to see more hard work from his players with just two games of the season remaining.
Nelson was standing in for Graeme Lee once more with the Pools boss recovering from COVID-19.
And here is how Pools were rated in a disappointing defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium.