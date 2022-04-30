Nicky Featherstone earned Hartlepool United a point at Scunthorpe United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools fell behind early in the second half when youngster Cameron Wilson grabbed his first senior goal for the Iron before Pools captain Featherstone converted from 12-yards to share the points.

Featherstone was one of two changes to Graeme Lee’s side as Bryn Morris joined him in midfield.

Pools can perhaps consider themselves unfortunate not to have won the game with striker Omar Bogle wasting a number of good opportunities in front of goal as well as drawing a fine save from Owen Foster in the second half.

Fairly straightforward afternoon but will perhaps be disappointed to concede from Wilson’s strike. Picture by FRANK REID

But it ended all square at the Sands Venue Stadium as the travelling Pools supporters, dressed in their doctors and nurses outfits in tribute to the NHS, had to settle for a point.

And here is how Pools were rated in North Lincolnshire:

Got forward well to support in attack and was relatively untroubled in defence. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Came close with header in the first half. Comfortable against Nuttall but one or two struggles with Wilson’s pace. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Little fortunate when Wilson got by easily in the first half to set up Nuttall but a solid display overall. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Close with a couple of strikes from distance in the first half. Got forward well in the second. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Slotted back into the midfield comfortably. Rarely lost possession. Cool from 12-yards. Picture by FRANK REID

Grew into the game. Unlucky when hitting the bar early in the second half. Kept trying to work things. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Left hands in head after his mistake led to Scunthorpe goal. Forced off with injury soon after. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Decent display throughout against his old club. Direct in running at Matheson. Chipped in with his defensive duties as well. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Bit more like himself in terms of offering a threat. Had O’Malley on the back foot plenty. Won the spot kick for the equaliser. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Not for the lack of trying but on another day could have scored three or four, particularly when running clear on goal in the first half. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)