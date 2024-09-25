Here's how our Pools writer rated the players following Tuesday night's defeat to Rochdale - do you agree?
1. Adam Smith: 6
Didn't get much help from his defenders for any of the three goals and couldn't have done much more than he did. Made one regulation save at his near post after Tobi Adebayo-Rowling's low ball across the face of goal and was quick off his line to collect a couple of crosses. Was largely a frustrated spectator. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Dan Dodds: 6
Has experience of playing in a back three but it's certainly not his preferred role. Did his best and still managed a couple of forays forward but Pools missed his marauding runs from full-back. The gaps between him, Waterfall and Parkes were too wide and it felt like a defensive shape that had rather been thrown together. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 4
Plenty of signs of rustiness and got dragged out of position far too often. Looks much better in a back four and was well off the pace. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 5
Doesn't ever seem to relish playing in a back three. Never quite knew whether to stick or twist and seemed torn between closing the gap between himself and Waterfall or widening it and going to help out Luke Charman. Not one of his better nights. Photo: Frank Reid
