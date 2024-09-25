Player ratings as out of sorts Pools fall to thumping defeat against promotion-chasing Rochdale.Player ratings as out of sorts Pools fall to thumping defeat against promotion-chasing Rochdale.
Hartlepool United player ratings as out of sorts Pools well-beaten by Rochdale

By Robbie Stelling
Published 25th Sep 2024, 01:38 BST
Hartlepool United were booed off after being well-beaten by promotion-chasing Rochdale on Tuesday night. Goals from Connor McBride, in-form Kairo Mitchell, who has now scored eight times in his last six games, and former Pools frontman Devante Rodney piled more pressure on embattled boss Darren Sarll. Pools experimented with three at the back but the absence of a natural replacement for the suspended David Ferguson as well as some uncharacteristically sloppy defending cost them, while at the other end even Sarll's decision to start both Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine couldn't break the home side's goalscoring duck. Pools dropped to 18th in the National League. Here's how the players rated following a miserable evening.

Didn't get much help from his defenders for any of the three goals and couldn't have done much more than he did. Made one regulation save at his near post after Tobi Adebayo-Rowling's low ball across the face of goal and was quick off his line to collect a couple of crosses. Was largely a frustrated spectator.

1. Adam Smith: 6

Didn't get much help from his defenders for any of the three goals and couldn't have done much more than he did. Made one regulation save at his near post after Tobi Adebayo-Rowling's low ball across the face of goal and was quick off his line to collect a couple of crosses. Was largely a frustrated spectator. Photo: FRANK REID

Has experience of playing in a back three but it's certainly not his preferred role. Did his best and still managed a couple of forays forward but Pools missed his marauding runs from full-back. The gaps between him, Waterfall and Parkes were too wide and it felt like a defensive shape that had rather been thrown together.

2. Dan Dodds: 6

Has experience of playing in a back three but it's certainly not his preferred role. Did his best and still managed a couple of forays forward but Pools missed his marauding runs from full-back. The gaps between him, Waterfall and Parkes were too wide and it felt like a defensive shape that had rather been thrown together. Photo: Frank Reid

Plenty of signs of rustiness and got dragged out of position far too often. Looks much better in a back four and was well off the pace.

3. Luke Waterfall: 4

Plenty of signs of rustiness and got dragged out of position far too often. Looks much better in a back four and was well off the pace. Photo: Frank Reid

Doesn't ever seem to relish playing in a back three. Never quite knew whether to stick or twist and seemed torn between closing the gap between himself and Waterfall or widening it and going to help out Luke Charman. Not one of his better nights.

4. Tom Parkes: 5

Doesn't ever seem to relish playing in a back three. Never quite knew whether to stick or twist and seemed torn between closing the gap between himself and Waterfall or widening it and going to help out Luke Charman. Not one of his better nights. Photo: Frank Reid

