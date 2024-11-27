4 . Tom Parkes: 7

Didn't have the best first half and was involved in a mix-up with Brad Young before putting his side in trouble with a sloppy pass out of defence five minutes later. Took too long to shoot when the ball fell into his path inside the area on the stroke of half time. Scored the opening goal with a powerful header moments after hitting the crossbar. Defended well to help the hosts preserve their lead. Photo: FRANK REID 2024