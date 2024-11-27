Here's how the Hartlepool United players rated after Pools beat Fylde to close in on the National League play-offs.Here's how the Hartlepool United players rated after Pools beat Fylde to close in on the National League play-offs.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 27th Nov 2024, 01:24 BST
Second half goals from Tom Parkes and Gary Madine, who scored for the first time in 23 months, helped Hartlepool United beat AFC Fylde 2-0 on Tuesday evening. Pools moved to within two points of the National League play-offs after keeping a third successive home clean sheet as former boss Kevin Phillips returned to the Prestige Group Stadium for the first time since his controversial departure. Here's how the Pools players rated.

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the players after Pools beat Fylde to move within two points of the National League play-offs. Do you agree?

Looked a bit nervous in the first half and must have breathed a sigh of relief when Charlie Jolley was unable to capitalise after a mix-up involving the Leicester loanee and Tom Parkes. Appeared to settle after the break and has now kept three successive home clean sheets. Made a regulation save from Nick Haughton in the opening minute but didn't have much to do thereafter.

1. Brad Young: 6

1. Brad Young: 6

Looked a bit nervous in the first half and must have breathed a sigh of relief when Charlie Jolley was unable to capitalise after a mix-up involving the Leicester loanee and Tom Parkes. Appeared to settle after the break and has now kept three successive home clean sheets. Made a regulation save from Nick Haughton in the opening minute but didn't have much to do thereafter.

A solid showing on his 22nd consecutive start. Tried to get forward when he could but was more cautious than he was at the weekend. Kept things simple and solid and wasn't overworked on the right side of defence. Teenager Taelor O'Kane threatened with one driving run in the opening exchanges but Sheron kept the Coasters left flank quiet for most of the evening.

2. Nathan Sheron: 7

2. Nathan Sheron: 7

A solid showing on his 22nd consecutive start. Tried to get forward when he could but was more cautious than he was at the weekend. Kept things simple and solid and wasn't overworked on the right side of defence. Teenager Taelor O'Kane threatened with one driving run in the opening associates but Sheron kept the Coasters left flank quiet for most of the evening.

Defended well, particularly in the second half, and helped limit Fylde to a handful of speculative efforts. Doesn't look too comfortable with the ball at his feet and launched a couple of rather aimless long balls forward in the first half.

3. Luke Waterfall: 6

3. Luke Waterfall: 6

Defended well, particularly in the second half, and helped limit Fylde to a handful of speculative efforts. Doesn't look too comfortable with the ball at his feet and launched a couple of rather aimless long balls forward in the first half.

Didn't have the best first half and was involved in a mix-up with Brad Young before putting his side in trouble with a sloppy pass out of defence five minutes later. Took too long to shoot when the ball fell into his path inside the area on the stroke of half time. Scored the opening goal with a powerful header moments after hitting the crossbar. Defended well to help the hosts preserve their lead.

4. Tom Parkes: 7

4. Tom Parkes: 7

Didn't have the best first half and was involved in a mix-up with Brad Young before putting his side in trouble with a sloppy pass out of defence five minutes later. Took too long to shoot when the ball fell into his path inside the area on the stroke of half time. Scored the opening goal with a powerful header moments after hitting the crossbar. Defended well to help the hosts preserve their lead.

