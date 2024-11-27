1. Brad Young: 6
Looked a bit nervous in the first half and must have breathed a sigh of relief when Charlie Jolley was unable to capitalise after a mix-up involving the Leicester loanee and Tom Parkes. Appeared to settle after the break and has now kept three successive home clean sheets. Made a regulation save from Nick Haughton in the opening minute but didn't have much to do thereafter. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Nathan Sheron: 7
A solid showing on his 22nd consecutive start. Tried to get forward when he could but was more cautious than he was at the weekend. Kept things simple and solid and wasn't overworked on the right side of defence. Teenager Taelor O'Kane threatened with one driving run in the opening exchanges but Sheron kept the Coasters left flank quiet for most of the evening. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 6
Defended well, particularly in the second half, and helped limit Fylde to a handful of speculative efforts. Doesn't look too comfortable with the ball at his feet and launched a couple of rather aimless long balls forward in the first half. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 7
Didn't have the best first half and was involved in a mix-up with Brad Young before putting his side in trouble with a sloppy pass out of defence five minutes later. Took too long to shoot when the ball fell into his path inside the area on the stroke of half time. Scored the opening goal with a powerful header moments after hitting the crossbar. Defended well to help the hosts preserve their lead. Photo: FRANK REID 2024
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.