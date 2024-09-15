4 . Tom Parkes: 6

Defended really well for the most part even though the Fleet were clearly looking to catch him out with a succession of balls in-behind. However, he made a complete mess of dealing with a hopeful ball over the top that led to the winning goal. Seemed to lose the flight of Lewis Page's punt forward and his looping header fell to Bingham, whose strike deflected back off the defender and beyond Adam Smith. It was his first mistake in an otherwise almost faultless season so far and Pools cannot rely on keeping a clean sheet every week. Photo: Frank Reid