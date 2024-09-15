Our Pools writer has dished out his verdict following a disappointing afternoon in Kent - do you agree with his ratings?
1. Adam Smith: 6
Was powerless to keep out Rakish Bingham's winner after being wrong-footed by a wicked deflection. His excellent starting position allows him to be an effective sweeper keeper, even if he did gift the ball back to Ebbsfleet on one occasion. In general, distribution needs to be better and is too often aimless. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Kieron Freeman: 6
Started the game well enough and made one telling defensive contribution at the back post before being forced off after a quarter of an hour. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Billy Sass-Davies: 7
Was generally solid and made another goal-saving intervention with 20 minutes to go when he blocked Ben Chapman's effort from close range to keep Pools in it. He could still use the ball much better and has a habit of hacking it straight out of play. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 6
Defended really well for the most part even though the Fleet were clearly looking to catch him out with a succession of balls in-behind. However, he made a complete mess of dealing with a hopeful ball over the top that led to the winning goal. Seemed to lose the flight of Lewis Page's punt forward and his looping header fell to Bingham, whose strike deflected back off the defender and beyond Adam Smith. It was his first mistake in an otherwise almost faultless season so far and Pools cannot rely on keeping a clean sheet every week. Photo: Frank Reid
