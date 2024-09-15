Here's how the Pools players rated in Saturday's disappointing defeat to bottom side Ebbsfleet.Here's how the Pools players rated in Saturday's disappointing defeat to bottom side Ebbsfleet.
Here's how the Pools players rated in Saturday's disappointing defeat to bottom side Ebbsfleet.

Hartlepool United player ratings as Pools beaten by bottom side Ebbsfleet

By Robbie Stelling
Published 15th Sep 2024, 05:30 GMT
Hartlepool United fell to a bitterly disappointing defeat at the hands of the National League's bottom club, losing 1-0 to Ebbsfleet. The Fleet were buoyed by the arrival of new manager Harry Watling, who was appointed on Thursday and made an instant impact as his side won for the first time all season. Despite falling victim to the so-called new manager bounce, Pools were well below par against a Fleet side who had managed just two points in their opening eight games and had failed to score in five matches prior to Rakish Bingham's winner. Here's how the players rated as Pools dropped out of the play-off places.

Our Pools writer has dished out his verdict following a disappointing afternoon in Kent - do you agree with his ratings?

Was powerless to keep out Rakish Bingham's winner after being wrong-footed by a wicked deflection. His excellent starting position allows him to be an effective sweeper keeper, even if he did gift the ball back to Ebbsfleet on one occasion. In general, distribution needs to be better and is too often aimless.

1. Adam Smith: 6

Was powerless to keep out Rakish Bingham's winner after being wrong-footed by a wicked deflection. His excellent starting position allows him to be an effective sweeper keeper, even if he did gift the ball back to Ebbsfleet on one occasion. In general, distribution needs to be better and is too often aimless. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Started the game well enough and made one telling defensive contribution at the back post before being forced off after a quarter of an hour.

2. Kieron Freeman: 6

Started the game well enough and made one telling defensive contribution at the back post before being forced off after a quarter of an hour. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Was generally solid and made another goal-saving intervention with 20 minutes to go when he blocked Ben Chapman's effort from close range to keep Pools in it. He could still use the ball much better and has a habit of hacking it straight out of play.

3. Billy Sass-Davies: 7

Was generally solid and made another goal-saving intervention with 20 minutes to go when he blocked Ben Chapman's effort from close range to keep Pools in it. He could still use the ball much better and has a habit of hacking it straight out of play. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Defended really well for the most part even though the Fleet were clearly looking to catch him out with a succession of balls in-behind. However, he made a complete mess of dealing with a hopeful ball over the top that led to the winning goal. Seemed to lose the flight of Lewis Page's punt forward and his looping header fell to Bingham, whose strike deflected back off the defender and beyond Adam Smith. It was his first mistake in an otherwise almost faultless season so far and Pools cannot rely on keeping a clean sheet every week.

4. Tom Parkes: 6

Defended really well for the most part even though the Fleet were clearly looking to catch him out with a succession of balls in-behind. However, he made a complete mess of dealing with a hopeful ball over the top that led to the winning goal. Seemed to lose the flight of Lewis Page's punt forward and his looping header fell to Bingham, whose strike deflected back off the defender and beyond Adam Smith. It was his first mistake in an otherwise almost faultless season so far and Pools cannot rely on keeping a clean sheet every week. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:National League
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice