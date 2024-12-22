Here's a look at how our Pools writer rated the players following Saturday's win over Yeovil. What do you make of the marks?

Hartlepool United player ratings as Pools close in on play-off places following win over Yeovil

Hartlepool United moved to within two points of the National League play-off places following a hard-fought 2-1 win over Yeovil on Saturday. High winds, which reached speeds of around 50 miles per hour, dominated the first half and even forced the players from the pitch for some 20 minutes after an advertising panel came loose above the heads of the travelling supporters in the Rink End. While the second half might not have been one for the footballing purists, there was far more goalmouth action as Pools extended their unbeaten run at home to six league matches. Combative Glovers frontman Aaron Jarvis had a goal ruled out for offside before Mani Dieseruvwe put Pools in front from the spot after Tom Parkes was adjudged, slightly harshly, to have been pushed over in the penalty area. Yeovil substitute Kofi Shaw levelled with his first Glovers goal but the visitors weren't on terms for long as Gary Madine popped up to score for the third time in as many matches as Pools took another step towards the top seven. Here's a look at how the players rated.