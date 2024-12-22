Here's a look at how our Pools writer rated the players following Saturday's win over Yeovil. What do you make of the marks?Here's a look at how our Pools writer rated the players following Saturday's win over Yeovil. What do you make of the marks?
Hartlepool United moved to within two points of the National League play-off places following a hard-fought 2-1 win over Yeovil on Saturday. High winds, which reached speeds of around 50 miles per hour, dominated the first half and even forced the players from the pitch for some 20 minutes after an advertising panel came loose above the heads of the travelling supporters in the Rink End. While the second half might not have been one for the footballing purists, there was far more goalmouth action as Pools extended their unbeaten run at home to six league matches. Combative Glovers frontman Aaron Jarvis had a goal ruled out for offside before Mani Dieseruvwe put Pools in front from the spot after Tom Parkes was adjudged, slightly harshly, to have been pushed over in the penalty area. Yeovil substitute Kofi Shaw levelled with his first Glovers goal but the visitors weren't on terms for long as Gary Madine popped up to score for the third time in as many matches as Pools took another step towards the top seven. Here's a look at how the players rated.

Didn't have much to do, but looked confident against his former side. One good take in the first half with Frank Nouble ready to pounce in the swirling wind and another strong claim after the break. Was powerless to keep out Kofi Shaw's impressive strike and didn't have many saves to make. He looks calm and composed and his defence appear comfortable with him behind them. In truth, supporters are still waiting to see what he can really do since he was restored to the side but he'll be pleased with how things are going so far.

1. Adam Smith: 7

Didn't have much to do, but looked confident against his former side. One good take in the first half with Frank Nouble ready to pounce in the swirling wind and another strong claim after the break. Was powerless to keep out Kofi Shaw's impressive strike and didn't have many saves to make. He looks calm and composed and his defence appear comfortable with him behind them. In truth, supporters are still waiting to see what he can really do since he was restored to the side but he'll be pleased with how things are going so far.

Not one of his most dynamic performances, but an assured display nonetheless. Didn't see him get forward quite as much as he has in recent weeks, perhaps because Anthony Mancini's preference for drifting inside made it more difficult to overlap. When he did venture into the final third late on, he picked out Mani Dieseruvwe with a deep cross and had a hand in Gary Madine's goal when he nutmegged Charlie Cooper to help unlock the Glovers defence. Was rarely tested defensively but looked solid throughout.

2. Nathan Sheron: 7

Not one of his most dynamic performances, but an assured display nonetheless. Didn't see him get forward quite as much as he has in recent weeks, perhaps because Anthony Mancini's preference for drifting inside made it more difficult to overlap. When he did venture into the final third late on, he picked out Mani Dieseruvwe with a deep cross and had a hand in Gary Madine's goal when he nutmegged Charlie Cooper to help unlock the Glovers defence. Was rarely tested defensively but looked solid throughout.

Continued his impressive recent form with another strong performance. Had his hands full up against the powerful Yeovil forward pair of Frank Nouble and Aaron Jarvis but stood up to the task well and reduced the Glovers front line to feeding off scraps. Used the ball well enough and it was refreshing to see him keep it on the deck in the difficult conditions. His excellent leadership is never in doubt.

3. Luke Waterfall: 7

Continued his impressive recent form with another strong performance. Had his hands full up against the powerful Yeovil forward pair of Frank Nouble and Aaron Jarvis but stood up to the task well and reduced the Glovers front line to feeding off scraps. Used the ball well enough and it was refreshing to see him keep it on the deck in the difficult conditions. His excellent leadership is never in doubt.

Another outstanding display. The combative Aaron Jarvis looked to get up in his face and turn their battle into a dogfight but Parkes bullied the former Torquay frontman for most of the afternoon. Got forward well and carried the ball into the opposition third on a number of occasions, fashioning a chance for Joe Grey following some quick feet in Yeovil's box at the end of the first half. Lost the ball once or twice, but the Glovers struggled to know how to prevent his determined forays forward. Almost put his side in trouble when a poor touch allowed Jarvis to steal in, but his rare mistake went unpunished. Won the penalty when he went down in the box in the second half; looked a bit soft, but Pools fans certainly weren't complaining.

4. Tom Parkes: 8

Another outstanding display. The combative Aaron Jarvis looked to get up in his face and turn their battle into a dogfight but Parkes bullied the former Torquay frontman for most of the afternoon. Got forward well and carried the ball into the opposition third on a number of occasions, fashioning a chance for Joe Grey following some quick feet in Yeovil's box at the end of the first half. Lost the ball once or twice, but the Glovers struggled to know how to prevent his determined forays forward. Almost put his side in trouble when a poor touch allowed Jarvis to steal in, but his rare mistake went unpunished. Won the penalty when he went down in the box in the second half; looked a bit soft, but Pools fans certainly weren't complaining.

