Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following Saturday's important win over Yeovil. What do you make of the marks?
1. Adam Smith: 7
Didn't have much to do, but looked confident against his former side. One good take in the first half with Frank Nouble ready to pounce in the swirling wind and another strong claim after the break. Was powerless to keep out Kofi Shaw's impressive strike and didn't have many saves to make. He looks calm and composed and his defence appear comfortable with him behind them. In truth, supporters are still waiting to see what he can really do since he was restored to the side but he'll be pleased with how things are going so far. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Nathan Sheron: 7
Not one of his most dynamic performances, but an assured display nonetheless. Didn't see him get forward quite as much as he has in recent weeks, perhaps because Anthony Mancini's preference for drifting inside made it more difficult to overlap. When he did venture into the final third late on, he picked out Mani Dieseruvwe with a deep cross and had a hand in Gary Madine's goal when he nutmegged Charlie Cooper to help unlock the Glovers defence. Was rarely tested defensively but looked solid throughout. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 7
Continued his impressive recent form with another strong performance. Had his hands full up against the powerful Yeovil forward pair of Frank Nouble and Aaron Jarvis but stood up to the task well and reduced the Glovers front line to feeding off scraps. Used the ball well enough and it was refreshing to see him keep it on the deck in the difficult conditions. His excellent leadership is never in doubt. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 8
Another outstanding display. The combative Aaron Jarvis looked to get up in his face and turn their battle into a dogfight but Parkes bullied the former Torquay frontman for most of the afternoon. Got forward well and carried the ball into the opposition third on a number of occasions, fashioning a chance for Joe Grey following some quick feet in Yeovil's box at the end of the first half. Lost the ball once or twice, but the Glovers struggled to know how to prevent his determined forays forward. Almost put his side in trouble when a poor touch allowed Jarvis to steal in, but his rare mistake went unpunished. Won the penalty when he went down in the box in the second half; looked a bit soft, but Pools fans certainly weren't complaining. Photo: Frank Reid
