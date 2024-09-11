Hartlepool United player ratings as Pools continue fine form on the road with win at Boston

By Robbie Stelling
Published 11th Sep 2024, 12:21 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 13:04 BST
Hartlepool United came from behind to make it three wins from four on their travels so far this season thanks to second half strikes from Anthony Mancini, who changed the game following his half time introduction, and Mani Dieseruvwe. It was another step in the right direction for Darren Sarll and his side, with Pools moving up into the National League play-off places. Here's how the players rated.

Here's how our Pools writer rated Darren Sarll's side following their midweek win at Boston - do you agree?

Here's how the players rated as Pools came from behind to beat National League new boys Boston.

1. Hartlepool United player ratings from Boston win

Here's how the players rated as Pools came from behind to beat National League new boys Boston. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Was powerless to prevent Jacob Hazel's well-taken opener and didn't have much to do after that. Certainly boasts a huge kick, although his distribution was a bit hit-and-miss.

2. Adam Smith: 6

Was powerless to prevent Jacob Hazel's well-taken opener and didn't have much to do after that. Certainly boasts a huge kick, although his distribution was a bit hit-and-miss. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Probably his worst performance from a defensive perspective since signing for Pools. He looked a little leggy and committed himself needlessly on a couple of occasions, almost costing his side after a foul on the edge of the box led to a threatening Boston free-kick which sailed across Adam Smith's goal. Had a hugely important role to play in Mani Dieseruvwe's winning goal, driving down the right touchline before picking out the talismanic frontman in the box. Even so, looks like he could use a rest.

3. Kieron Freeman: 6

Probably his worst performance from a defensive perspective since signing for Pools. He looked a little leggy and committed himself needlessly on a couple of occasions, almost costing his side after a foul on the edge of the box led to a threatening Boston free-kick which sailed across Adam Smith's goal. Had a hugely important role to play in Mani Dieseruvwe's winning goal, driving down the right touchline before picking out the talismanic frontman in the box. Even so, looks like he could use a rest. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Keeps getting better and better and it redounds hugely to his credit that Pools have hardly noticed Luke Waterfall's absence. Made one vital challenge late on which boss Darren Sarll hailed as being as good as a goal.

4. Billy Sass-Davies: 8

Keeps getting better and better and it redounds hugely to his credit that Pools have hardly noticed Luke Waterfall's absence. Made one vital challenge late on which boss Darren Sarll hailed as being as good as a goal. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BostonNational League
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice