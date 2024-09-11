Here's how our Pools writer rated Darren Sarll's side following their midweek win at Boston - do you agree?
1. Hartlepool United player ratings from Boston win
Here's how the players rated as Pools came from behind to beat National League new boys Boston. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Adam Smith: 6
Was powerless to prevent Jacob Hazel's well-taken opener and didn't have much to do after that. Certainly boasts a huge kick, although his distribution was a bit hit-and-miss. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Kieron Freeman: 6
Probably his worst performance from a defensive perspective since signing for Pools. He looked a little leggy and committed himself needlessly on a couple of occasions, almost costing his side after a foul on the edge of the box led to a threatening Boston free-kick which sailed across Adam Smith's goal. Had a hugely important role to play in Mani Dieseruvwe's winning goal, driving down the right touchline before picking out the talismanic frontman in the box. Even so, looks like he could use a rest. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Billy Sass-Davies: 8
Keeps getting better and better and it redounds hugely to his credit that Pools have hardly noticed Luke Waterfall's absence. Made one vital challenge late on which boss Darren Sarll hailed as being as good as a goal. Photo: Frank Reid
