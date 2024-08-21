2 . Louis Stephenson: 7

Had his work cut out against the likes of Nathan Tshinuka and Ben Acquaye as well as fleet-footed full-back Luke Fairlamb. Was caught out once or twice and was a bit naive on a handful of occasions, allowing Tamworth's front line to get in-behind him. That said, he won more than his fair share of duels down the right and seemed to recover well whenever his opponent managed to get the better of him. Battled hard and seemed unphased by Tamworth's physicality. Photo: Frank Reid