Here's a look at how the players rated in Tuesday night's win over Tamworth.
1. Joel Dixon: 7
Kept his third successive clean sheet, having managed just one in 26 games before that. One slightly nervous moment when he collected a dipping effort at the second attempt but it's hard to fault his performance against a Tamworth side who bombarded his box with corners, crosses and long throws. Came to collect a number of deliveries and produced one important punch. Seems to have regained some confidence and is beginning to command his area well. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Louis Stephenson: 7
Had his work cut out against the likes of Nathan Tshinuka and Ben Acquaye as well as fleet-footed full-back Luke Fairlamb. Was caught out once or twice and was a bit naive on a handful of occasions, allowing Tamworth's front line to get in-behind him. That said, he won more than his fair share of duels down the right and seemed to recover well whenever his opponent managed to get the better of him. Battled hard and seemed unphased by Tamworth's physicality. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Billy Sass-Davies: 8
Was outstanding as he deputised for suspended skipper Luke Waterfall. His height helped Pools deal with Tamworth's aerial barrage and he coped well with combative frontman Dan Creaney. Seemed to grow in confidence as the game went on and was superb in the second half. A very impressive first start for his new side. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 8
Captained the side in the absence of Waterfall and seemed to relish the amount of defending he was asked to do under a barrage of long balls. Always seems to be in the right position and is never afraid of putting his body on the line. Photo: Frank Reid
