Here's how our Pools writer rated the players following Saturday's impressive win over Aldershot Town - do you agree?
1. Brad Young: 6
Didn't have a save to make as he kept his first clean sheet for his boyhood club. One slightly unconventional clearance early on when he shinned the ball away on the edge of his box but he made the right decision to come and help out his defenders. A couple of comfortable claims from crosses, but he was a spectator for the most part as Pools kept things tight at the back. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Dodds: 8
Helped take the game to Aldershot with a series of determined runs in the opening exchanges. Carried the ball impressively all afternoon and is a sight to behold when he gets going. Produced one particularly eye-catching moment when he set off in his own half and drove all the way to the byline before pulling the ball back for Adam Campbell, who dragged his effort wide. Defended well, although a late mistake went unpunished by Ryan Jones after he'd given possession to the Shots substitute. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Billy Sass-Davies: 8
Keeps getting better and better. Totally dominated in the air and defended the channels well. Produced one excellent block from Cameron Hargreaves and didn't give Aldershot's fluid front line a sniff all afternoon. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 8
Another towering performance. Defended superbly and used the ball much better than he has in recent weeks, taking his time to pick the right pass more often than not. His long ball led to the opening goal, albeit it was all of Mani Dieseruvwe's own making. Looks to have formed a formidable partnership with Sass-Davies and the pair are both proving themselves excellent defenders. Photo: Frank Reid
