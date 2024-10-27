Our Pools writer was impressed by what he saw on Saturday as Pools breezed past Aldershot. What do you think of his ratings?Our Pools writer was impressed by what he saw on Saturday as Pools breezed past Aldershot. What do you think of his ratings?
Hartlepool United player ratings as Pools dominate Aldershot Town to remain unbeaten under interim boss Lennie Lawrence

By Robbie Stelling
Published 27th Oct 2024, 01:43 BST
Hartlepool United made it three games unbeaten under caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence following a comfortable 2-0 win over Aldershot Town. Pools produced their best performance of the campaign to dominate a Shots side who just missed out on the play-offs last season. Mani Dieseruvwe scored a brace and has now bagged six goals in his last five games while Brad Young kept his first clean sheet since signing on loan from Leicester as the visitors failed to muster a shot on target. Pools, who have taken five points from three games under Lawrence, moved up three places to 14th and are starting to close the gap between themselves and the National League play-off places. So, here's a look at how the players rated following an impressive afternoon for Pools.

Didn't have a save to make as he kept his first clean sheet for his boyhood club. One slightly unconventional clearance early on when he shinned the ball away on the edge of his box but he made the right decision to come and help out his defenders. A couple of comfortable claims from crosses, but he was a spectator for the most part as Pools kept things tight at the back.

Didn't have a save to make as he kept his first clean sheet for his boyhood club. One slightly unconventional clearance early on when he shinned the ball away on the edge of his box but he made the right decision to come and help out his defenders. A couple of comfortable claims from crosses, but he was a spectator for the most part as Pools kept things tight at the back. Photo: Frank Reid

Helped take the game to Aldershot with a series of determined runs in the opening exchanges. Carried the ball impressively all afternoon and is a sight to behold when he gets going. Produced one particularly eye-catching moment when he set off in his own half and drove all the way to the byline before pulling the ball back for Adam Campbell, who dragged his effort wide. Defended well, although a late mistake went unpunished by Ryan Jones after he'd given possession to the Shots substitute.

Helped take the game to Aldershot with a series of determined runs in the opening exchanges. Carried the ball impressively all afternoon and is a sight to behold when he gets going. Produced one particularly eye-catching moment when he set off in his own half and drove all the way to the byline before pulling the ball back for Adam Campbell, who dragged his effort wide. Defended well, although a late mistake went unpunished by Ryan Jones after he'd given possession to the Shots substitute. Photo: Frank Reid

Keeps getting better and better. Totally dominated in the air and defended the channels well. Produced one excellent block from Cameron Hargreaves and didn't give Aldershot's fluid front line a sniff all afternoon.

Keeps getting better and better. Totally dominated in the air and defended the channels well. Produced one excellent block from Cameron Hargreaves and didn't give Aldershot's fluid front line a sniff all afternoon. Photo: Frank Reid

Another towering performance. Defended superbly and used the ball much better than he has in recent weeks, taking his time to pick the right pass more often than not. His long ball led to the opening goal, albeit it was all of Mani Dieseruvwe's own making. Looks to have formed a formidable partnership with Sass-Davies and the pair are both proving themselves excellent defenders.

Another towering performance. Defended superbly and used the ball much better than he has in recent weeks, taking his time to pick the right pass more often than not. His long ball led to the opening goal, albeit it was all of Mani Dieseruvwe's own making. Looks to have formed a formidable partnership with Sass-Davies and the pair are both proving themselves excellent defenders. Photo: Frank Reid

