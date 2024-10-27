Our Pools writer was impressed by what he saw on Saturday as Pools breezed past Aldershot. What do you think of his ratings?

Hartlepool United player ratings as Pools dominate Aldershot Town to remain unbeaten under interim boss Lennie Lawrence

Hartlepool United made it three games unbeaten under caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence following a comfortable 2-0 win over Aldershot Town. Pools produced their best performance of the campaign to dominate a Shots side who just missed out on the play-offs last season. Mani Dieseruvwe scored a brace and has now bagged six goals in his last five games while Brad Young kept his first clean sheet since signing on loan from Leicester as the visitors failed to muster a shot on target. Pools, who have taken five points from three games under Lawrence, moved up three places to 14th and are starting to close the gap between themselves and the National League play-off places. So, here's a look at how the players rated following an impressive afternoon for Pools.