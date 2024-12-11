1. Adam Smith: 6
One excellent save to deny Dan Creaney at the beginning of the second half but a number of unconvincing moments, particularly with the ball at his feet. Made a complete mess of an attempted clearance in the first half, although he wasn't helped by an overhit back-pass from Billy Sass-Davies, and cannoned another straight into Matthew Bondswell. More good than bad coming to deal with crosses and long throws and deserves credit for trying to dominate his area. A couple of excellent claims, missed one Ronan Maher corner but responded well with a good punch the next time the ball was swung under his crossbar. Will have been disappointed not to keep a clean sheet after his defence switched off in the final minute of normal time. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Dodds: 6
Made the goal with a superb cross for Gary Madine and combined well with Anthony Mancini all evening. Fired over the bar after an impressive forward run in the 25th minute and was a constant threat down the right. Was caught out a few times defensively and allowed Tamworth to get in-behind him on too many occasions. Will be pleased to have got 90 minutes into his legs and registered an assist, but might still have more to do if he's to regain his place in the side moving forward. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Billy Sass-Davies: 7
Made Smith's life difficult with a poor back-pass in the first half but defended well and dealt with Tom Tonks' long throws impressively. Won a series of important headers and used possession nicely, spraying a couple of excellent diagonal balls out to the right-hand side in the second half. Remains a good option for Lennie Lawrence. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 6
Was generally comfortable although he allowed Creaney to drift off his shoulder a couple of times in the box. Was replaced at half time as part of a pre-planned substitution to give him a well-deserved rest. Photo: Frank Reid
