Here's how the Hartlepool United players rated after Pools were dumped out of the FA Trophy following a penalty shootout defeat to cup specialists Tamworth.Here's how the Hartlepool United players rated after Pools were dumped out of the FA Trophy following a penalty shootout defeat to cup specialists Tamworth.
Here's how the Hartlepool United players rated after Pools were dumped out of the FA Trophy following a penalty shootout defeat to cup specialists Tamworth.

Hartlepool United player ratings as Pools dumped out of FA Trophy by cup specialists Tamworth

By Robbie Stelling
Published 11th Dec 2024, 12:04 BST
Hartlepool United's miserable record in the FA Trophy continued after Pools fell at their first hurdle on Tuesday evening, losing on penalties to cup specialists Tamworth. Lennie Lawrence's side looked to be heading through after Gary Madine scored his second goal in two games but former Pools frontman Chris Wreh sent the game to spot-kicks with a 90th minute equaliser. Mani Dieseruvwe, who was brought on in added time specifically to take a penalty, Gary Madine and Kazenga LuaLua all missed from 12 yards, while Tom Tonks, Dan Creaney and Nathan Tshikuna scored to send the Lambs into the fourth round. Here's how the players rated following a disappointing night for Pools.

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following their FA Trophy exit. Do you agree?

One excellent save to deny Dan Creaney at the beginning of the second half but a number of unconvincing moments, particularly with the ball at his feet. Made a complete mess of an attempted clearance in the first half, although he wasn't helped by an overhit back-pass from Billy Sass-Davies, and cannoned another straight into Matthew Bondswell. More good than bad coming to deal with crosses and long throws and deserves credit for trying to dominate his area. A couple of excellent claims, missed one Ronan Maher corner but responded well with a good punch the next time the ball was swung under his crossbar. Will have been disappointed not to keep a clean sheet after his defence switched off in the final minute of normal time.

1. Adam Smith: 6

One excellent save to deny Dan Creaney at the beginning of the second half but a number of unconvincing moments, particularly with the ball at his feet. Made a complete mess of an attempted clearance in the first half, although he wasn't helped by an overhit back-pass from Billy Sass-Davies, and cannoned another straight into Matthew Bondswell. More good than bad coming to deal with crosses and long throws and deserves credit for trying to dominate his area. A couple of excellent claims, missed one Ronan Maher corner but responded well with a good punch the next time the ball was swung under his crossbar. Will have been disappointed not to keep a clean sheet after his defence switched off in the final minute of normal time. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Made the goal with a superb cross for Gary Madine and combined well with Anthony Mancini all evening. Fired over the bar after an impressive forward run in the 25th minute and was a constant threat down the right. Was caught out a few times defensively and allowed Tamworth to get in-behind him on too many occasions. Will be pleased to have got 90 minutes into his legs and registered an assist, but might still have more to do if he's to regain his place in the side moving forward.

2. Dan Dodds: 6

Made the goal with a superb cross for Gary Madine and combined well with Anthony Mancini all evening. Fired over the bar after an impressive forward run in the 25th minute and was a constant threat down the right. Was caught out a few times defensively and allowed Tamworth to get in-behind him on too many occasions. Will be pleased to have got 90 minutes into his legs and registered an assist, but might still have more to do if he's to regain his place in the side moving forward. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Made Smith's life difficult with a poor back-pass in the first half but defended well and dealt with Tom Tonks' long throws impressively. Won a series of important headers and used possession nicely, spraying a couple of excellent diagonal balls out to the right-hand side in the second half. Remains a good option for Lennie Lawrence.

3. Billy Sass-Davies: 7

Made Smith's life difficult with a poor back-pass in the first half but defended well and dealt with Tom Tonks' long throws impressively. Won a series of important headers and used possession nicely, spraying a couple of excellent diagonal balls out to the right-hand side in the second half. Remains a good option for Lennie Lawrence. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Was generally comfortable although he allowed Creaney to drift off his shoulder a couple of times in the box. Was replaced at half time as part of a pre-planned substitution to give him a well-deserved rest.

4. Tom Parkes: 6

Was generally comfortable although he allowed Creaney to drift off his shoulder a couple of times in the box. Was replaced at half time as part of a pre-planned substitution to give him a well-deserved rest. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Gary MadineFA Trophy
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice