1 . Adam Smith: 6

One excellent save to deny Dan Creaney at the beginning of the second half but a number of unconvincing moments, particularly with the ball at his feet. Made a complete mess of an attempted clearance in the first half, although he wasn't helped by an overhit back-pass from Billy Sass-Davies, and cannoned another straight into Matthew Bondswell. More good than bad coming to deal with crosses and long throws and deserves credit for trying to dominate his area. A couple of excellent claims, missed one Ronan Maher corner but responded well with a good punch the next time the ball was swung under his crossbar. Will have been disappointed not to keep a clean sheet after his defence switched off in the final minute of normal time. Photo: Frank Reid