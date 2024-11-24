1 . Brad Young: 5

Another difficult outing on the road for the 22-year-old goalkeeper. While none were glaring errors, he might have been disappointed not to have kept out all three Solihull goals. Banged the turf in frustration after Matt Warburton's strike squirmed underneath him while he remained rooted to his line in the lead-up to the third goal when he perhaps should have tried to claim the initial corner. Conditions were nightmarish for both goalkeepers and Solihull's Laurie Walker struggled up the other end. A sharp learning curve for the Leicester loanee. Photo: FRANK REID