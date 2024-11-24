Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following their impressive win over in-form Solihull Moors - do you agree?
1. Brad Young: 5
Another difficult outing on the road for the 22-year-old goalkeeper. While none were glaring errors, he might have been disappointed not to have kept out all three Solihull goals. Banged the turf in frustration after Matt Warburton's strike squirmed underneath him while he remained rooted to his line in the lead-up to the third goal when he perhaps should have tried to claim the initial corner. Conditions were nightmarish for both goalkeepers and Solihull's Laurie Walker struggled up the other end. A sharp learning curve for the Leicester loanee. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Nathan Sheron: 8
Is there anything Nathan Sheron can't do? Slotted into right-back seamlessly and defended well against an in-form Solihull front line. Made life difficult for the Moors, snapped into tackles and his awareness meant he was rarely caught out positionally. On a couple of occasions he wasn't on quite the same page as Luke Waterfall when Pools got a bit stretched but it was another excellent showing from the versatile Sheron. Knew when to get forward and support Luke Charman and when to sit and maintain his position. As ever, covered every blade of grass. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 6
Dealt with Connor Wilkinson well enough but looked a little vulnerable when Bradley Stevenson ran the channels and threatened to get in-behind. Led the back line and organised well but his lack of pace continues to cause him problems at times. Not sure he made the right decision to try and cover Sheron in the lead-up to Solihull's first goal as he vacated the space for Wilkinson to drift into and score. Battled hard to help Pools hold on to three points in difficult conditions. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 6
Sold himself a bit for Solihull's second goal and ended up being caught out of position. Won more than his fair share of headers and put his body on the line. Wasn't faultless, but was typically determined in his defensive work. Photo: Frank Reid
