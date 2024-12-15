Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following Saturday's goalless draw with Southend. Do you agree?placeholder image
Hartlepool United player ratings as Pools extend unbeaten run following Southend stalemate

By Robbie Stelling
Published 15th Dec 2024, 07:30 BST
Hartlepool United extended their unbeaten run to five National League matches following a goalless draw with Southend on Saturday. It was the third time in a row that the two teams have drawn 0-0. Veteran boss Lennie Lawrence, who was celebrating his 77th birthday, felt it was "a point gained" even though Pools lost ground on the play-off places. Adam Campbell spurned a gilt-edged chance in the first half while Josh Walker struck the post for the home side five minutes into the second period. Pools were well-organised, disciplined and comfortable for large parts of the afternoon as they continued their resurgence under Lawrence. Here's a look at how the players rated.

Kept a comfortable clean sheet on his first league start since September. One tentative moment in the opening exchanges when he hesitated slightly with Bim Pepple bearing down but still just about managed to beat the Luton loanee to the loose ball. Made one comfortable save from George Moncur in the first half and another from Pepple after the restart. Fills the goal, commands his area and looks confident. Kicks the ball a long way, but his clearances can be a bit aimless at times. Should have done enough to retain his place.

Kept a comfortable clean sheet on his first league start since September. One tentative moment in the opening exchanges when he hesitated slightly with Bim Pepple bearing down but still just about managed to beat the Luton loanee to the loose ball. Made one comfortable save from George Moncur in the first half and another from Pepple after the restart. Fills the goal, commands his area and looks confident. Kicks the ball a long way, but his clearances can be a bit aimless at times. Should have done enough to retain his place. Photo: Frank Reid

Superb again on his 25th consecutive start for Pools. Defended well and dovetailed nicely with Luke Charman, particularly in the second half. One brilliant intervention to deny substitute Charley Kendall a debut goal less than a minute after he was introduced. One superb forward run in the first half before having his shot blocked. Allowed Jack Bridge too much space on the flank once late on and played a couple of loose balls as he tired towards the end. Other than that, was not far from faultless and deserves huge credit for having made the right-back spot his own in recent weeks.

Superb again on his 25th consecutive start for Pools. Defended well and dovetailed nicely with Luke Charman, particularly in the second half. One brilliant intervention to deny substitute Charley Kendall a debut goal less than a minute after he was introduced. One superb forward run in the first half before having his shot blocked. Allowed Jack Bridge too much space on the flank once late on and played a couple of loose balls as he tired towards the end. Other than that, was not far from faultless and deserves huge credit for having made the right-back spot his own in recent weeks. Photo: Frank Reid

One of his best performances of the season. Kept Bim Pepple and Josh Walker quiet for most of the afternoon and dealt well with Charley Kendall after his introduction. Won his battles and dominated in the air. Southend rarely got the chance to run at him but he stood up to the task well whenever they did. Defended on the front foot and will be pleased to have produced such an assured display after his red card in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign.

One of his best performances of the season. Kept Bim Pepple and Josh Walker quiet for most of the afternoon and dealt well with Charley Kendall after his introduction. Won his battles and dominated in the air. Southend rarely got the chance to run at him but he stood up to the task well whenever they did. Defended on the front foot and will be pleased to have produced such an assured display after his red card in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign. Photo: Frank Reid

Excellent. Threw his weight around a bit in the first half and bullied Southend's front line. Several impressive bits of defending and he matched Bim Pepple for pace on a couple of occasions. Carried the ball out from the back well once in the second half and won countless headers all afternoon. A real asset for Pools and a major part of their defensive solidity.

Excellent. Threw his weight around a bit in the first half and bullied Southend's front line. Several impressive bits of defending and he matched Bim Pepple for pace on a couple of occasions. Carried the ball out from the back well once in the second half and won countless headers all afternoon. A real asset for Pools and a major part of their defensive solidity. Photo: Frank Reid

