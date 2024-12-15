Hartlepool United player ratings as Pools extend unbeaten run following Southend stalemate

1. Adam Smith: 6
Kept a comfortable clean sheet on his first league start since September. One tentative moment in the opening exchanges when he hesitated slightly with Bim Pepple bearing down but still just about managed to beat the Luton loanee to the loose ball. Made one comfortable save from George Moncur in the first half and another from Pepple after the restart. Fills the goal, commands his area and looks confident. Kicks the ball a long way, but his clearances can be a bit aimless at times. Should have done enough to retain his place. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Nathan Sheron: 8
Superb again on his 25th consecutive start for Pools. Defended well and dovetailed nicely with Luke Charman, particularly in the second half. One brilliant intervention to deny substitute Charley Kendall a debut goal less than a minute after he was introduced. One superb forward run in the first half before having his shot blocked. Allowed Jack Bridge too much space on the flank once late on and played a couple of loose balls as he tired towards the end. Other than that, was not far from faultless and deserves huge credit for having made the right-back spot his own in recent weeks. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 8
One of his best performances of the season. Kept Bim Pepple and Josh Walker quiet for most of the afternoon and dealt well with Charley Kendall after his introduction. Won his battles and dominated in the air. Southend rarely got the chance to run at him but he stood up to the task well whenever they did. Defended on the front foot and will be pleased to have produced such an assured display after his red card in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 8
Excellent. Threw his weight around a bit in the first half and bullied Southend's front line. Several impressive bits of defending and he matched Bim Pepple for pace on a couple of occasions. Carried the ball out from the back well once in the second half and won countless headers all afternoon. A real asset for Pools and a major part of their defensive solidity. Photo: Frank Reid
