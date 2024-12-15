Hartlepool United player ratings as Pools extend unbeaten run following Southend stalemate

2 . Nathan Sheron: 8

Superb again on his 25th consecutive start for Pools. Defended well and dovetailed nicely with Luke Charman, particularly in the second half. One brilliant intervention to deny substitute Charley Kendall a debut goal less than a minute after he was introduced. One superb forward run in the first half before having his shot blocked. Allowed Jack Bridge too much space on the flank once late on and played a couple of loose balls as he tired towards the end. Other than that, was not far from faultless and deserves huge credit for having made the right-back spot his own in recent weeks. Photo: Frank Reid