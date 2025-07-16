1. Adam Richardson (trialist): 6
Still not totally convincing, although much better than he was on Saturday. Made some decent saves, looks to be a capable shot-stopper and deserves credit for doing what he can to command his area. Kicking wasn't the best and still looks nervous, albeit understandably. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Reiss McNally: 6
Was rarely tested although probably wasn't as impressive as he has been in his first couple of outings. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Maxim Kouogun: 6
Didn't look totally comfortable and was a bit unconventional at times but looks to have decent pace and is strong and powerful. Photo: Robbie Stelling
4. Cameron John: 6
Made a handful of errors on his first Pools appearance after signing from York. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
