Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players in Tuesday's win over Redcar Athletic. What do you think of his marks?placeholder image
Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players in Tuesday's win over Redcar Athletic. What do you think of his marks?

Hartlepool United player ratings as Pools make it three pre-season wins in a row against Redcar Athletic - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 16th Jul 2025, 01:03 BST
Hartlepool United made it three wins and three clean sheets in three pre-season games after beating Redcar Athletic 3-0 on Tuesday evening.

Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players at Green Lane. Do you agree with his marks?

Still not totally convincing, although much better than he was on Saturday. Made some decent saves, looks to be a capable shot-stopper and deserves credit for doing what he can to command his area. Kicking wasn't the best and still looks nervous, albeit understandably.

1. Adam Richardson (trialist): 6

Still not totally convincing, although much better than he was on Saturday. Made some decent saves, looks to be a capable shot-stopper and deserves credit for doing what he can to command his area. Kicking wasn't the best and still looks nervous, albeit understandably. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Was rarely tested although probably wasn't as impressive as he has been in his first couple of outings.

2. Reiss McNally: 6

Was rarely tested although probably wasn't as impressive as he has been in his first couple of outings. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
Didn't look totally comfortable and was a bit unconventional at times but looks to have decent pace and is strong and powerful.

3. Maxim Kouogun: 6

Didn't look totally comfortable and was a bit unconventional at times but looks to have decent pace and is strong and powerful. Photo: Robbie Stelling

Photo Sales
Made a handful of errors on his first Pools appearance after signing from York.

4. Cameron John: 6

Made a handful of errors on his first Pools appearance after signing from York. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Redcar AthleticGreen Lane
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice