Here's how the players rated as Pools made a positive start to their pre-season campaign.
1. Adam Smith: 6
Didn't have a save to make in the first half but was vocal and commanded his area well before being replaced at half time. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Jay Benn: 7
Was in and out of the game but produced a number of threatening forward runs and impressed with his pace. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Campbell Darcy: 6
Looks a little slight to operate as a central-defender and was caught out once but passed the ball well and made the opening goal. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Tom Parkes: 6
One or two poor passes but one excellent bit of defending when he hooked a dangerous cross clear from underneath the bar. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
