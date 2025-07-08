Here's how the Hartlepool United players rated after Pools got their pre-season campaign off to a winning start against FC Hartlepool.placeholder image
Hartlepool United player ratings as Pools make winning start to pre-season against FC Hartlepool - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 9th Jul 2025, 00:33 BST
Hartlepool United made a winning start to their pre-season campaign on Tuesday evening, beating neighbours FC Hartlepool 3-0.

Here's how the players rated as Pools made a positive start to their pre-season campaign.

Didn't have a save to make in the first half but was vocal and commanded his area well before being replaced at half time.

1. Adam Smith: 6

Didn't have a save to make in the first half but was vocal and commanded his area well before being replaced at half time. Photo: Frank Reid

Was in and out of the game but produced a number of threatening forward runs and impressed with his pace.

2. Jay Benn: 7

Was in and out of the game but produced a number of threatening forward runs and impressed with his pace. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Looks a little slight to operate as a central-defender and was caught out once but passed the ball well and made the opening goal.

3. Campbell Darcy: 6

Looks a little slight to operate as a central-defender and was caught out once but passed the ball well and made the opening goal. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

One or two poor passes but one excellent bit of defending when he hooked a dangerous cross clear from underneath the bar.

4. Tom Parkes: 6

One or two poor passes but one excellent bit of defending when he hooked a dangerous cross clear from underneath the bar. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

