2 . Louis Stephenson: 5

A torrid afternoon for the teenager, who was hooked at half time. Was unable to cope with Wealdstone's marauding runs down the left and was caught out by the wily Max Kretzschmar in the lead up to the goal, allowing him to get in behind and pick out Obiero in the box. It's worth pointing out that he is bound to have a handful of bad games at his age and he has been generally excellent throughout his fledgling career so far. Photo: Frank Reid