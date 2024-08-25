How did the Pools players get on against Wealdstone on Saturday? Find out here.
1. Joel Dixon: 7
Conceded for the first time this season but was powerless to prevent Micah Obiero's first half effort. Asserted himself well and commanded his area, coming to claim a number of crosses; it's hard to imagine him looking so assured last term. His kicking continues to improve and he was rewarded with a late assist after his booming ball found Mani Dieseruvwe to score the equaliser in the 98th minute. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Louis Stephenson: 5
A torrid afternoon for the teenager, who was hooked at half time. Was unable to cope with Wealdstone's marauding runs down the left and was caught out by the wily Max Kretzschmar in the lead up to the goal, allowing him to get in behind and pick out Obiero in the box. It's worth pointing out that he is bound to have a handful of bad games at his age and he has been generally excellent throughout his fledgling career so far. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 6
Returned from suspension but was unable to assert himself on the game as much as he has done for most of his time in the North East. Defended well enough against the lively Obiero but found Wealdstone's fluid front line difficult to manage. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Tom Parkes: 6
Much like Waterfall, he didn't manage to dominate games like he often does in a Pools shirt. Fired a header over the bar in the second half after attacking Kieron Freeman's corner. Would like to see him use the ball much better. Photo: Frank Reid
