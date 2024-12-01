1 . Brad Young: 7

Produced one of the saves of the season to deny Nik Tavares late on and secure his fourth successive home clean sheet. Schmeichel-esque, he made himself big and kept out the defender's header from point-blank range. Was more than a little fortunate that referee Aaron Bannister ruled out Adebola Olumo's 83rd minute header for an apparent foul. If there was an infringement, then there wasn't much of one and the Leicester loanee looked rather rooted to his line; Bees boss Dean Brennan said it was "chalked off for no reason", while Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick suggested his side might have had a lucky escape. Made another sharp reflex save from Myles Kenlock's strike in the 56th minute, doing well to keep out the former Ipswich man's effort after he saw it late. His distribution still needs a lot of work and a number of his kicks sailed straight out of play. Wasn't perfect, but kept another clean sheet and produced the moment of the match with his superb late save. Photo: Frank Reid