Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following the goalless draw with leaders Barnet. Do you agree?
1. Brad Young: 7
Produced one of the saves of the season to deny Nik Tavares late on and secure his fourth successive home clean sheet. Schmeichel-esque, he made himself big and kept out the defender's header from point-blank range. Was more than a little fortunate that referee Aaron Bannister ruled out Adebola Olumo's 83rd minute header for an apparent foul. If there was an infringement, then there wasn't much of one and the Leicester loanee looked rather rooted to his line; Bees boss Dean Brennan said it was "chalked off for no reason", while Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick suggested his side might have had a lucky escape. Made another sharp reflex save from Myles Kenlock's strike in the 56th minute, doing well to keep out the former Ipswich man's effort after he saw it late. His distribution still needs a lot of work and a number of his kicks sailed straight out of play. Wasn't perfect, but kept another clean sheet and produced the moment of the match with his superb late save. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Nathan Sheron: 8
Energetic, resolute and tireless - another trademark Sheron performance. Got forward well in support of Charman whenever he could and hardly gave an inch to Barnet's fluid front line. One poor pass when he sent the ball straight into touch and another couple of occasions when he looked slightly reluctant to use his weaker left foot, but generally kept possession well. One superb tackle on Ben Coker to set the tone in the opening exchanges. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 7
Another captain's performance. Defended his box superbly and made a number of telling interventions at his near post. Only allowed Rhys Browne to beat him for pace once and he could have reasonable cause to complain at his midfielders after both Jack Hunter and Nicky Featherstone allowed the ball to bounce in the engine room. Marshalled the prolific Nicke Kabamba well after his introduction and forced a save from Nick Hayes in added time after attacking Featherstone's free-kick well. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 8
One brilliant tackle on Ryan Glover on the edge of his own box; it was firm, fair and met with a roar of approval from the home crowd. Won almost everything after that and made things difficult for the visiting attackers with a powerful and combative display. One poor clearing header in the second half but he got himself out of trouble with some good defending at the front post. Photo: Frank Reid
