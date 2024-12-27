Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players following their Boxing Day defeat to Gateshead. What do you think about his marks?
1. Adam Smith: 5
No goalkeeper will relish conceding four goals. He certainly wasn't helped out by those in front of him, but never looked comfortable. Was caught in no man's land when Ben Worman made it 2-0, hesitating before venturing out of his area and being lobbed. He was put in a tough position after Pools tried and failed to spring the offside trap, but he might have been better heading back towards his goal. Got a strong hand to Tyrelle Newton's second goal but was unable to keep it out and don't think he deserves any blame. One or two moments of indecision, particularly when he took an age to deal with Nathan Sheron's mishit back-pass. Needs more help from his defence, but will also need to improve. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Nathan Sheron: 5
Having been outstanding this season, starting all of his side's 27 games, this was a rare afternoon to forget for Sheron. Allowed Luke Hannant far too much time and space to deliver for the first goal and struggled to get to grips with him all day. One important defensive contribution when he slid in to cut out a threatening through ball, but looked uncomfortable against Gateshead's fluid front line and was replaced in the second half. It remains to be seen whether Lennie Lawrence will now consider returning him to his preferred midfield role. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 5
Struggled against Gateshead's fleet-footed attack last term and this season's encounter was no different. Together with Tom Parkes, tried to catch Ben Worman offside for the home team's second goal having sat deep for the opening half an hour and it was hard to understand their thought process. Battled hard against the powerful Owen Oseni but the Pools defence were overwhelmed all too often, albeit the back line had little to no help from the midfield. Headed the ball back across goal for Gary Madine's strike to make it 3-2. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 5
Like Waterfall, was caught out when trying to play offside in the lead-up to Gateshead's second goal. Was dragged out of position far too often and wasn't where he needed to be again when Tyrelle Newton made it 3-1. One or two determined forays forward and a handful of important blocks, one of which came following his own mistake when he made a total mess of an attempted clearance. Some decent moments of individual defending, but lacked control in a chaotic Pools performance. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.