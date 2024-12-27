1 . Adam Smith: 5

No goalkeeper will relish conceding four goals. He certainly wasn't helped out by those in front of him, but never looked comfortable. Was caught in no man's land when Ben Worman made it 2-0, hesitating before venturing out of his area and being lobbed. He was put in a tough position after Pools tried and failed to spring the offside trap, but he might have been better heading back towards his goal. Got a strong hand to Tyrelle Newton's second goal but was unable to keep it out and don't think he deserves any blame. One or two moments of indecision, particularly when he took an age to deal with Nathan Sheron's mishit back-pass. Needs more help from his defence, but will also need to improve. Photo: Frank Reid