Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players following Wednesday's statement win over in-form Oldham Athletic. Do you agree with his ratings?
1. Adam Smith: 8
Could do absolutely nothing about Josh Lundstram's stunning first-time volley, surely one of the goals of the season. One or two tentative moments in the first half, but grew into the game after the break. Made a match-winning fingertip save to keep out substitute Mike Fondop-Talum's venomous strike, an effort which would have been agonising for Pools supporters for a whole host of reasons had it gone in. Did well to hold Josh Key's shot and made a number of important catches and punches from balls into his box as the clock ticked down. His determination to dominate his area is one of his biggest assets. Lennie Lawrence confirmed he had agreed a new deal to keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the season. It was good timing as this was one of his best performances in a Pools shirt. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Dodds: 8
Has been his own harshest critic this season and was starting for the first time since his red card against Eastleigh in November. This was vintage Dodds, with the defender marauding forward and combining well with Anthony Mancini down the right flank. Gone were the headless, aimless runs he has produced at times this term. This was a more mature, considered performance at both ends. Dodds defended well and was a threat in the final third all afternoon. Perhaps his crossing might have been better and he did launch a number of balls straight into the arms of Matthew Hudson, although the swirling wind was working against him. Should have had an assist when he squared for Gary Madine. A reminder, if supporters needed it, that Dodds has loads of talent and bags of potential. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 9
His best performance of the campaign, perhaps his best since signing for Pools. Drew his team level with his first goal of the season, attacking Nicky Featherstone's deep cross and heading under the despairing Hudson. While a rare goal was a welcome boost, it was the skipper's monumental efforts at the other end that stood out. Oldham, the most direct of the teams in the top five, bombarded the back line with long balls but Waterfall won every single header, defending with courage, determination and intelligence. Performances like that are the reason he has enjoyed such a distinguished career, twice winning promotion from the National League. Photo: FRANK REID 2024
4. Tom Parkes: 8
Yet again, won his defensive battles and helped keep Josh Stones, who caused Pools so many problems last season, and veteran James Norwood quiet. Was strong and dominant, rarely giving an inch or failing to win a challenge. Another excellent display. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.