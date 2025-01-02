Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players following Wednesday's statement win over in-form Oldham Athletic. Do you agree with his ratings?Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players following Wednesday's statement win over in-form Oldham Athletic. Do you agree with his ratings?
Hartlepool United player ratings following statement win over in-form Oldham Athletic

By Robbie Stelling
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence hailed his side's 2-1 win over in-form Oldham Athletic as a "big scalp". The Latics arrived in the North East unbeaten in their last eight National League games but were no match for an impressive Pools performance. The visitors took the lead thanks to Josh Lundstram's stunning first-time volley but Pools responded well and equalised before the break thanks to skipper Luke Waterfall, who headed home his first goal of the campaign. It was fitting that the decisive moment fell to the influential Anthony Mancini, who dazzled the Oldham defence with a display reminiscent of his blistering form at the start of last season. His 52nd minute strike proved the winner, while Adam Smith had to make one superb save to deny substitute Mike Fondop-Talum, who came close to becoming the fifth former Pools frontman to score against his old side this term. Pools defended resolutely to hold on to a valuable three points that sees them move to within three points of the play-off places. Here's a look at how the players rated.

1. Adam Smith: 8

2. Dan Dodds: 8

3. Luke Waterfall: 9

4. Tom Parkes: 8

