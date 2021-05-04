Hartlepool United player ratings.
Hartlepool United player ratings from 1-0 defeat at Bromley – mediocre marks as Pools suffer first defeat in 17 games

Hartlepool United were beaten 1-0 at Bromley on bank holiday Monday – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 6:00 am

Jude Arthurs’ first half header was enough to secure victory for the play-off chasing Ravens and put a huge dint in Pools title hopes.

Dave Challinor’s side now sit fourth in the National League table and six points behind leaders Torquay United following a busy bank holiday schedule.

Here is how the Pools players rated following the match...

1. Henrich Ravas - 6

His distribution left a lot to be desired but still made a great save late on to deny James Alabi what looked to be a certain goal. Also stood tall for a one on one stop early on against Ben Williamson.

2. David Ferguson - 6

Put plenty of deliveries in from the left but just couldn’t find a man. Was withdrawn after taking a knock.

3. Gary Liddle - 5

Shanked a few clearances early on and was given his marching orders following a second yellow card. His first defeat of the season.

4. Timi Odusina - 5

Never overly convincing from the start as Bromley found space in behind.

