Hartlepool United player ratings from 1-0 defeat at Bromley – mediocre marks as Pools suffer first defeat in 17 games
Hartlepool United were beaten 1-0 at Bromley on bank holiday Monday – but how did the players fare?
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 6:00 am
Jude Arthurs’ first half header was enough to secure victory for the play-off chasing Ravens and put a huge dint in Pools title hopes.
Dave Challinor’s side now sit fourth in the National League table and six points behind leaders Torquay United following a busy bank holiday schedule.
Here is how the Pools players rated following the match...
