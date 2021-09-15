Ben Goodliffe’s first half strike was enough to separate the sides at Gander Green Lane as Sutton made their dominance count.

It was a frustrating evening for Pools who struggled to get going until the final few minutes when Olofela Olomola and Jamie Sterry both saw headers go wide.

The defeat sees Pools drop to fifth in the League Two table.

The defeat sees Pools drop to fifth in the League Two table.

1. Ben Killip - 6 Saved well to deny Enzio Boldewijn and Bennett in the first. Should have done better for the opening goal but responded well with some strong punches and parries. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Zaine Francis-Angol - 5 Made a couple of good blocks but his distribution was poor until he shifted inside and pushed forward.

3. Timi Odusina - 4 Erratic from the start with several nervy moments before being substituted.

4. Gary Liddle - 6 The pick of the back three as he dealt with most things that came his way.