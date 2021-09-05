Hartlepool United player ratings from 1-0 loss at Tranmere – 7s and 8s don't help Pools avoid defeat

After a dominant display from Pools failed to yield a goal, Tranmere’s Tom Davies popped up in the 89th minute to head home from Josh Hawkes’ corner to claim all three points for the hosts.

It’s Pools’ second away defeat of the season as they now look ahead to next weekend’s home match against Bristol Rovers.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools player ratings…

1. Ben Killip - 6 Made two simple saves. Disappointed not to keep a clean sheet but could have done nothing about the goal. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. David Ferguson - 6 Headed over in the first half after arriving late into the penalty area. Also hit a free-kick straight into the goalkeeper's hands. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Photo Sales

3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 7 Covered well and made his presence felt when needed. Another strong defensive display. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle - 8 A couple of shaky moments when trying to play the ball out from the back early on but was composed and won some crucial headers and defended brilliantly. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales