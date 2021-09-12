Hartlepool United's Jamie Sterry celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Bristol Rovers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 11th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United player ratings from 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers – solid defensive displays help Pools continue perfect home form

Hartlepool United made it four wins from four at Victoria Park against Bristol Rovers – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 8:00 am

Jamie Sterry’s first goal for Pools was enough to secure a 1-0 win at The Vic.

The match itself was far from a classic but the home side just about did enough to make it 18 wins from their last 20 on home turf – still comfortably the best home record in England at the moment.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools player ratings…

1. Ben Killip - 7

Did well to hold Antony Evans' free-kick in the second half and made a great block late on to keep his clean sheet intact.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

2. Luke Molyneux - 6

Played in an unfamiliar left wing-back position and did okay under the circumstances. Was more of a threat after moving to his favoured right-wing position in the second half.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 8

Defended well once again, letting little past him. His highlight of the day was a fantastic last man challenge to deny Antony Evans.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle - 7

A composed head at the back as always and helped Pools hang on to the win when under pressure late on.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4