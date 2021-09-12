Jamie Sterry’s first goal for Pools was enough to secure a 1-0 win at The Vic.
The match itself was far from a classic but the home side just about did enough to make it 18 wins from their last 20 on home turf – still comfortably the best home record in England at the moment.
1. Ben Killip - 7
Did well to hold Antony Evans' free-kick in the second half and made a great block late on to keep his clean sheet intact.
2. Luke Molyneux - 6
Played in an unfamiliar left wing-back position and did okay under the circumstances. Was more of a threat after moving to his favoured right-wing position in the second half.
3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 8
Defended well once again, letting little past him. His highlight of the day was a fantastic last man challenge to deny Antony Evans.
4. Gary Liddle - 7
A composed head at the back as always and helped Pools hang on to the win when under pressure late on.
