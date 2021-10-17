Goals at either end of the game from Tom Elliott and Matty Willock secured three points for Salford and condemned Pools to their fifth away defeat in six matches this season.

Over 1,000 Poolies made the trip but were sent home disappointed yet again as Dave Challinor’s side failed to register a meaningful shot on target until the final few moments of the game.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal our Pools player ratings from the match…

1. Ben Killip - 6 A solid display after conceding so early. Made a couple of very good stops but will have been disappointed to concede twice. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. David Ferguson - 5 Was caught out in the build up to Salford's opener but got forward and put in a couple of good challenges over the course of the game. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 4 Had a difficult opening 35-minutes as Pools struggled to get a foothold in the game. Played in a back three and at left-back before being withdrawn early. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Neill Byrne - 6 Was kept busy at the back. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales