Goals from Jamie Reid and Elliott List in either half saw the home side secure their first win in eight games as Pools’ wait for an away win continued.

Pools were unchanged from last weekend’s draw against Exeter City but they weren’t able to break Stevenage down at The Lamex Stadium.

1. Ben Killip - 7 Made a number of good saves to keep the scoreline down. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Eddy Jones - 7 Another solid showing for the Stoke City youngster. Defended well and linked up with Matty Daly when going forward to put some crosses into the box and create chances for Pools. Photo: HUFC/Alex Chandy Photo Sales

3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 6 Made a couple of good blocks and tackles but couldn't stop Pools conceding twice. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Neill Byrne - 5 Was strong in the air and made a couple of decent blocks but guilty of a couple of shaky moments at the back. Was caught on the back foot for Stevenage's second goal. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales