Goals from Tyler Burey and Gavan Holohan either side of Zach Clough’s goal for the visitors saw Pools climb up to fifth in the League Two table with three wins from their opening four matches.

Pools have now won 17 of their last 19 league matches at The Vic and continue to boast the best home record in England.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal our Pools player ratings from the match...

1. Ben Killip - 6 Conceded for just the fourth time at Victoria Park in 2021. Had little else to do. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. David Ferguson - 7 Did well in the build-up to the opening goal. Got the better of George Tanner on several occasions down the left. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Photo Sales

3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 7 Defensively sound and got forward well. Could be the solution to Pools' left-sided centre-back problem? Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle - 7 Made a few important tackles and interceptions. Will have been disappointed to have been denied another defensive clean sheet following a low ball into the box. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales