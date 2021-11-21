Hartlepool United's Luke Molyneux heads at goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Forest Green Rovers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 20th November 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United player ratings from 3-1 defeat against Forest Green Rovers – several not at it after FA Cup heroics

Hartlepool United suffered a 3-1 defeat against Forest Green Rovers at The Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday afternoon – how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 8:00 am

Rovers secured victory in the first half with goals from Jordan Moore-Taylor, Jamille Matt and Matthew Stevens put them 3-0 up at the break.

Nicky Featherstone pulled a consolation goal back from the penalty spot with 10-minutes remaining before Jamie Sterry was shown a straight red card late on.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools player ratings…

1. Ben Killip - 5

Will have been disappointed to concede a close range header from a set-piece early on. Made a couple of decent saves but ultimately let down by those in front of him.

Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales

2. LWB: David Ferguson

Scored in each of the last three league games on home turf. An impressive return for a defender.

Photo: FRANK REID 2021

Photo Sales

3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 4

Sloppy in and out of possession in the first half as Forest Green ran riot. Was better after the break as the away side toned their attacking intensity down.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle - 4

Caught out on a couple of occasions as Forest Green punished Pools with devastating results.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4