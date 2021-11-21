Rovers secured victory in the first half with goals from Jordan Moore-Taylor, Jamille Matt and Matthew Stevens put them 3-0 up at the break.
Nicky Featherstone pulled a consolation goal back from the penalty spot with 10-minutes remaining before Jamie Sterry was shown a straight red card late on.
Pools player ratings…
1. Ben Killip - 5
Will have been disappointed to concede a close range header from a set-piece early on. Made a couple of decent saves but ultimately let down by those in front of him.
2. LWB: David Ferguson
Scored in each of the last three league games on home turf. An impressive return for a defender.
3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 4
Sloppy in and out of possession in the first half as Forest Green ran riot. Was better after the break as the away side toned their attacking intensity down.
4. Gary Liddle - 4
Caught out on a couple of occasions as Forest Green punished Pools with devastating results.
